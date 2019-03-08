Warning for coastal towns as severe weather set to hit Suffolk

Coastal areas of Suffolk have been warned of high waves and strong winds this weekend as blustery weather hits the UK.

The Met Office has put in place a 'yellow' weather warning for the east of England with high winds expected to cause some disruption over the weekend, particularly during Saturday daytime.

People living in coastal towns such as Felixstowe, Aldeburgh and Southwold have been warned of the blustery weather which could cause disruption to travel and power.

A band of stormy weather is due to hit overnight between Thursday and Friday, however the strongest gusts are expected on Saturday.

The warning also concerns high-sided vehicles which are driving on exposed routes and bridges.

A spokesman for Highways England said staff are monitoring wind speeds in case the Orwell Bridge needs to be closed.

He added: "Currently we are not expecting winds higher than 43mph on the bridge.

"We will be keeping a watchful eye, but as it stands there are no plans to close the bridge."

The Met Office has also advised that there could be some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport with fallen trees possible.

They also say there is a chance of a short term loss of power and other services in East Anglia.