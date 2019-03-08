E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Warning for coastal towns as severe weather set to hit Suffolk

PUBLISHED: 05:30 09 August 2019

Huge waves crash against the prom in Southwold Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Huge waves crash against the prom in Southwold Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Coastal areas of Suffolk have been warned of high waves and strong winds this weekend as blustery weather hits the UK.

The Met Office has put in place a 'yellow' weather warning for the east of England with high winds expected to cause some disruption over the weekend, particularly during Saturday daytime.

You may also want to watch:

People living in coastal towns such as Felixstowe, Aldeburgh and Southwold have been warned of the blustery weather which could cause disruption to travel and power.

A band of stormy weather is due to hit overnight between Thursday and Friday, however the strongest gusts are expected on Saturday.

The warning also concerns high-sided vehicles which are driving on exposed routes and bridges.

MORE: Could the Orwell Bridge close in high winds this week?

A spokesman for Highways England said staff are monitoring wind speeds in case the Orwell Bridge needs to be closed.

He added: "Currently we are not expecting winds higher than 43mph on the bridge.

"We will be keeping a watchful eye, but as it stands there are no plans to close the bridge."

The Met Office has also advised that there could be some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport with fallen trees possible.

They also say there is a chance of a short term loss of power and other services in East Anglia.

Most Read

Gordon Ramsay pictured in Suffolk on mystery visit

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay has been in Bury St Edmunds visiting a local business. Picture: PA Photo/Steve Parsons.

Huge fire tears through farmhouse

A house is well alight at a farm in Gislingham Road, Finningham Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘Outstanding’ school sees Ofsted rating plummet

Bedfield Church of England Primary School, near Woodbridge, was told it requires improvement in four out of five categories Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Four weeks of overnight A12 closures to start next week – with 20 mile diversions

The A12 will be closed overnight for four weeks while work is carried out. Picture: SIMON PARKER

Two teenagers in critical condition after being pulled from water near Clacton Pier

A 14-year-old has died after being pulled from the sea at Clacton Picture: DANIEL KINGHAM

Most Read

Gordon Ramsay pictured in Suffolk on mystery visit

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay has been in Bury St Edmunds visiting a local business. Picture: PA Photo/Steve Parsons.

Huge fire tears through farmhouse

A house is well alight at a farm in Gislingham Road, Finningham Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘Outstanding’ school sees Ofsted rating plummet

Bedfield Church of England Primary School, near Woodbridge, was told it requires improvement in four out of five categories Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Four weeks of overnight A12 closures to start next week – with 20 mile diversions

The A12 will be closed overnight for four weeks while work is carried out. Picture: SIMON PARKER

Two teenagers in critical condition after being pulled from water near Clacton Pier

A 14-year-old has died after being pulled from the sea at Clacton Picture: DANIEL KINGHAM

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Man found dead in Woodbridge flat

The emergency services arrived at the flat in Theatre Street, Woodbridge, about 5.30pm on August 8 Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

£188k boost for riverside town’s £3million youth and arts centre project

Buidling plans for the new community youth and arts centre in Woodbridge Picture: SCOTT MORTIMER ARCHITECTURE/CONFABRICOR

Warning for coastal towns as severe weather set to hit Suffolk

Huge waves crash against the prom in Southwold Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Trio of dedicated mental health teams to work with youngsters in schools

The new teams will work alongside existing mental health support services for youngsters in school Picture: NHS

14-year-old dies after being pulled from the sea at Clacton

A 14-year-old has died after being pulled from the sea at Clacton Picture: DANIEL KINGHAM
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists