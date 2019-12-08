Blustery winds but region escapes Storm Atiyah

Weather conditions for Sunday night Picture: WEATHERQUEST WEATHERQUEST

Suffolk and the east of England has escaped the worst of Storm Atiyah which is battering the western side of the country.

Severe gales have hit west Wales and south west England and are due to last overnight.

However for East Anglia, Weatherquest said the region has only experienced scattered blustery showers.

This is expected to continue to spread across the region, becoming more widespread from midnight.

There will be a fresh to strong west to southwesterly winds, although these are expected to ease overnight.

Minimum temperatures will be around 4C.

Conditions for Monday morning are expected to be cloudy at first with a few outbreaks of showery rain, but sunny spells are expected for later in the morning and into the afternon althugh scattered showers could occur.

There will be moderate to strong northwesterly winds with gusts of 35 to 40 mph.

These are not expected to affect the Orwell Bridge on Monday morning although Highways England is continuing to monitor wind speeds.

It will feel cold in the wind with temperatures peaking at around 7C.