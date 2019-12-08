E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Blustery winds but region escapes Storm Atiyah

PUBLISHED: 21:47 08 December 2019 | UPDATED: 21:47 08 December 2019

Weather conditions for Sunday night Picture: WEATHERQUEST

Weather conditions for Sunday night Picture: WEATHERQUEST

WEATHERQUEST

Suffolk and the east of England has escaped the worst of Storm Atiyah which is battering the western side of the country.

Severe gales have hit west Wales and south west England and are due to last overnight.

However for East Anglia, Weatherquest said the region has only experienced scattered blustery showers.

This is expected to continue to spread across the region, becoming more widespread from midnight.

You may also want to watch:

There will be a fresh to strong west to southwesterly winds, although these are expected to ease overnight.

Minimum temperatures will be around 4C.

Conditions for Monday morning are expected to be cloudy at first with a few outbreaks of showery rain, but sunny spells are expected for later in the morning and into the afternon althugh scattered showers could occur.

There will be moderate to strong northwesterly winds with gusts of 35 to 40 mph.

These are not expected to affect the Orwell Bridge on Monday morning although Highways England is continuing to monitor wind speeds.

It will feel cold in the wind with temperatures peaking at around 7C.

Most Read

Rapist is jailed for nine years

Btunno Tajima, 21, of Tentergate Gardens, Knaresborough, who has been jailed for nine years for rape

Empty Ipswich shop snapped up by department store

The team at Coes have nearly finished their Christmas windows. There is just one more to reveal. L-R Sonja Talbot, Annette Keeble,Georgia Barton Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Why ticket rules were so strict at Ed Sheeran’s Ipswich gigs

Ed Sheeran performed in front of thousands at Chantry Park this summer Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Police and Border Force on scene of ongoing incident

Border Force and officers from Suffolk police arrested 16 people at the scene of an incident in Blythburgh Picture: LUCY ROBINSON

Mum warns shoppers after being hit with parking fine at Ipswich retail park

Unwanted Christmas post - Emma Bangay was unaware of the new parking restrictions at Anglia Retail Park in Ipswich Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Most Read

Rapist is jailed for nine years

Btunno Tajima, 21, of Tentergate Gardens, Knaresborough, who has been jailed for nine years for rape

Empty Ipswich shop snapped up by department store

The team at Coes have nearly finished their Christmas windows. There is just one more to reveal. L-R Sonja Talbot, Annette Keeble,Georgia Barton Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Why ticket rules were so strict at Ed Sheeran’s Ipswich gigs

Ed Sheeran performed in front of thousands at Chantry Park this summer Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Police and Border Force on scene of ongoing incident

Border Force and officers from Suffolk police arrested 16 people at the scene of an incident in Blythburgh Picture: LUCY ROBINSON

Mum warns shoppers after being hit with parking fine at Ipswich retail park

Unwanted Christmas post - Emma Bangay was unaware of the new parking restrictions at Anglia Retail Park in Ipswich Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Fears of scarlet fever outbreak after 14 cases reported in a week

Laura Hutton, of Bury St Edmunds, with her son Kylan Downey who caught scarlet fever Picture: LAURA HUTTON

Blustery winds but region escapes Storm Atiyah

Weather conditions for Sunday night Picture: WEATHERQUEST

Presents through the decades - what was the hit Christmas toy when you were young?

Do you remember when Furbys were the must have Christmas toy? Picture: PA

Fire crews tackle heath blaze in Ipswich

A fire engine at the scene of the fire on Rushmere Heath in Ipswich Picture: RACHEL EDGE

‘We need to get the winning mentality back’ – Downes reflects on run of draws for Ipswich

Flynn Downes leaving the pitch after the draw against Coventry Picture Pagepix Ltd
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists