Weather - strong winds to continue, plus rain and sunny spells

Rain, wind and sun are all part of today's weather forecast Picture: PHIL MORLEY Archant

The weather may feel wintry at times today, with strong winds continuing.

According to the Met Office the day will begin with rain, which will turn heavy. This is set to clear eastwards in the early afternoon to leave a mixture of sunny spells, a few showers and strong winds.

Weatherquest said we could see wind speeds of 50/55mph.

The maximum temperature during the day will be 8C.

This evening, winds will ease, but showers will continue. However, it will become largely dry with clear skies by midnight. This will make it feel cold and a patchy frost is likely. The minimum temperature is expected to be 0C.

After a chilly start, Monday will be dry a day with sunny spells. It will be breezy at times, but less windy than Sunday. The maximum temperature will be 10C.

A Met Office yellow warning for wind remains in place for Wednesday.

Chris Bell, a forecaster with Weatherquest, said we could see wind speeds of 60mph.

A yellow weather warning says to expect some travel disruption, which could include the Orwell Bridge being closed.