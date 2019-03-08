Sunshine on the way: This week’s weather in East Anglia
PUBLISHED: 07:30 15 April 2019 | UPDATED: 07:30 15 April 2019
Archant
Beach balls at the ready, Suffolk and Essex are going to have a warm and sunny Easter bank holiday weekend, say forecasters.
Today’s forecast should be dry with some thicker cloud forming above Felixstowe, Aldeburgh and Southwold, but plenty of sunshine around the rest of the region.
Warmer temperatures can be found further in land, with the west of Suffolk reaching up to 13C, higher than 10C on the coast.
The temperatures will build all week as we approach the Easter, with a chance of some patchy cloud cover in the west of the county on Wednesday and potentially some patchy showers.
From Thursday onwards however, highs of 18C and 19C could be enjoyed across Suffolk and Essex, along with clear skies and low easterly winds, making this a perfect opportunity to get outside for the school holidays and Easter bank holiday weekend.