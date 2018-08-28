Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Breezy but dry day in store across Suffolk and north Essex

PUBLISHED: 07:22 15 November 2018

A cloudy day is in store for much of the county Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A cloudy day is in store for much of the county Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

It’s set to be a breezy but dry day in our region with low cloud and mist about to start off the morning.

Temperatures will start off at around 8- 10C this morning going up slightly to 13-15C as the day goes on.

The cloud continues in most areas as the day continues but forecasters suggest that there could be the occasional sunny interval later on.

Light southerly winds will be in place throughout the day with breezes a little bight brisker near the coast.

Overnight tonight and into tomorrow the amount of cloud will increase with further mist and fog patches.

Conditions will, however, stay largely mild with temperatures dropping to just 9C.

It’s a similar case tomorrow with more cloud and less chance of any sunny spells during the day.

Friday will be largely mild with light winds and a maximum temperature of 12C.

The weekend looks to be brighter with forecasters predicting light cloud but stronger winds for Saturday and Sunday.

Firm celebrates 30-year-anniversary with Elmer the Elephant

29 minutes ago Dominic Moffitt
Staff celebrate the 30th year of being in Ipswich with a familiar friend Picture: ELLIS BARKER

The staff at an Ipswich firm celebrated their 30-year-anniversary in Ipswich alongside everyone’s favourite elephant.

Crackdown on drugs in north Essex district

29 minutes ago Dominic Moffitt
Chief Inspector Paul Wells Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A police crackdown on drug-dealing in the Tendring district has been announced after a 38% rise in trafficking offences.

A four bedroom home with separate office complex on site is for sale

60 minutes ago Megan Aldous
Fornham Road Farm in Great Barton is for sale Picture: BEDFORDS

Have you always dreamed of running your own business from home? This property is perfect for that with its 46ft renovated barn/office space. Take a look inside here.

Size matters: Fifty foot Christmas tree is coming to town

29 minutes ago Dominic Moffitt
Last year's beautiful Christmas tree Picture: EMMA LIGHTFOOT

For a second year in a row Ipswich Central will bring a real tree to the town centre.

WATCH: John Lewis unveil Christmas 2018 ad

29 minutes ago Katy Sandalls
John Lewis' 2018 christmas advert, The Boy & The Piano,stars Sir Elton John Picture: JOHN LEWIS & PARTNERS/PA WIRE

Retailer John Lewis have unveiled their Christmas 2018 advert which features legendary singer Sir Elton John.

Consumers should eat less meat to combat climate change, says Suffolk lord as report launched

36 minutes ago Sarah Chambers
Lord Deben, John Gummer, stands in a field near his Winston home. EADT 2.6.12

Sheep and cattle farming in the UK should be cut by between a fifth and a half to help tackle climate change, a committee led by Suffolk’s Lord Deben says.

Breezy but dry day in store across Suffolk and north Essex

37 minutes ago Katy Sandalls
A cloudy day is in store for much of the county Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

It’s set to be a breezy but dry day in our region with low cloud and mist about to start off the morning.

Most read

Highways operative driven into and racially abused

A Suffolk Highways van at the scene

Felixstowe vegans - did you know there’s a new plant-based cafe in the town?

Owners of the Greenhouse Cafe are mother and daughter, Kate and Alice White. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Liverpool Street train disruption and cancellations expected until 9pm

Signal fault at Liverpool Street halts train services Picture: ARCHANT

Taylor is the football sponge bringing a Spanish influence to Ipswich... and he used to clean Lambert’s boots

Stuart Taylor is Paul Lambert's assistant manager at Portman Road. Picture: STEVE WALLER/PA

Bargain Hunt’s Tim Wonnacott is auctioning off his own antiques

Tim Wonnacott unpacking at Sworders. Picture: Sworders

Chris Louis on Witches sale: ‘But I haven’t sold the soul of the club’

Still Witches promoter, Chris Louis

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24