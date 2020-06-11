E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Another wet day in Suffolk but there is sunshine on the way

PUBLISHED: 08:33 11 June 2020 | UPDATED: 08:33 11 June 2020

Though June has been a rainy affair so far, the sun is set to return this weekend. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Overcast skies, drizzly rain and mild temperatures are the order of the day in Suffolk and Essex today but the weather is set to improve by the weekend.

Forecasters Weatherquest tweeted today to say the weather would be “rather cloudy with showery rain spreading from east to west this morning, perhaps with some heavy downpours. Drier and a little brighter by midday and into the afternoon, but some patchy rain in the north later in the day”.

We can expect highs of between 16C to 20C - which fails to measure up to the unseasonally warm temperatures we experienced at the start of lockdown.

Tomorrow is also set to be cool, with some rain in patches but Saturday and Sunday will see a marked improvement.

A spokesman for Weather Quest added: “In general the north of Suffolk will be largely dry and fairly warm, we will see temperatures rise to the low 20s and it should be a decent spell of weather.

“On Saturday it should reach up to 25 degrees inland and on the coast it will feel much cooler at around 17 degrees.

“It will be similar for Sunday but there is a small risk there will be some heavy showers later in the afternoon.

“Throughout next week there will be some showers but we expect the weather to stay warm in the low 20s.”

