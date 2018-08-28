Cold spell to continue with freezing temperatures overnight
PUBLISHED: 11:57 21 November 2018 | UPDATED: 11:58 21 November 2018
(c) copyright citizenside.com
Wintry weather is set to continue in Suffolk as sub-zero temperatures are set to leave freezing conditions for residents overnight.
The rainy weather seen earlier on in the week will stay away with sunny spells expected to brighten up the day.
Adam Dury, forecaster for Weatherquest, said: “It is looking like it will be a dry day for most of Suffolk.
“There will be some localised showers around the south of the county around Ipswich but they are expected to be short and sharp.
“Overnight temperatures could drop to as low as -2C in some areas with a heavy frost, but temperatures should warm back up slightly but the early morning.
“The wind has dropped a little bit so it feels like temperatures will be more little less bitter and little more like the actual air temperature.”