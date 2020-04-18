E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Heavy rain on the way – but mini heatwave expected next week

PUBLISHED: 08:12 18 April 2020 | UPDATED: 08:12 18 April 2020

The beach in Southwold is deserted Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Rainy weather is expected to bring several days of balmy sunshine to an end today, with heavy showers predicted in parts of East Anglia.

Weatherquest forecasters say it will be a cloudy and damp day with showers spreading north throughout the morning.

However, it may be drier later on with some sunny intervals in the south during the afternoon.

Temperatures should only reach 14C in any sunshine, experts added.

Warmer weather should return again later in the week, with a small heatwave predicted and highs of up to 20C from Wednesday onwards.

With the UK remaining in lockdown, our photographers have captured scenes of empty seafronts and beaches which would otherwise be full.

Emergency services, including police, fire and ambulance crews, have been warning people to respect social distancing measures and to ‘stay at home’ during the warmer weather.

Nearly 500 warnings have been issued to people flouting coronavirus lockdown guidelines by Suffolk police this week, sending a strong message to those not abiding by the new rules.

