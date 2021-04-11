It might be a chilly evening at the pub on April 12, say the weathermen

Published: 4:33 PM April 11, 2021 Updated: 4:39 PM April 11, 2021

Put extra layers on if you are heading for an after-work drink at the pub tomorrow.

That's the advice for April 12 as the latest easing of lockdown restrictions takes place.

Meteorologists at Weatherquest say temperatures will fall quite quickly in the evening - and could be down to 4C or 5C by 7pm to 8pm when people could be heading for a quiet drink outside at their local.

A Weatherquest spokesman said: "I think people will need to take some extra layers as it could become quite chilly quite quickly through the evening hours."

For those heading to the shops though it is expected to be a bright day. After a frosty start, Suffolk will see plenty of sunshine but there will be scattered showers of hail and sleet late morning to early afternoon.

The sun will be warm and with winds lighter than the past few days, the temperature is likely to be around 9C to 10C.



