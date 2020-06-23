Day of sunshine will lead to soaring Suffolk temperatures today
PUBLISHED: 09:29 23 June 2020 | UPDATED: 09:34 23 June 2020
Temperatures across Suffolk are predicted to reach the high 20s today with clear skies and sunshine forecast.
East Anglian forecasters Weatherquest are expecting the day to tie with the hottest day of the year so far on Wednesday May 20, when western areas of the region reached up to 28 degrees.
A spokesman for the service said: “It is set to be a fine, dry, sunny day with a Southerly wind turning to the South East later in the day.
“It looks like it will be reaching 23 and 24 degrees in the east coast area while inland in the western regions it could reach as high as 28, where it will be more humid.”
The warm weather has seen crowds flock to beaches and parks during lockdown and recently more facilities have been opened to allow visitors more freedom.
Seaside tourist hotspots in Essex have reopened all of their public toilets, freeing up access to destinations such as Clacton, Frinton and Walton-on-the-Naze.
Alton Water in Suffolk was reopened on Monday June 8 with certain activities requiring social distancing, such as watersports, mini golf and cycle hire.
The cafes and toilets also reopened, however the children’s playgrounds remain closed.
