More thunder possible over the weekend

Weatherquest have said there is a chance of thunder in Suffolk on Saturday Picture: PETER CUTTS PETER-CUTTS

Weather forecasters have said there may be thunderstorms in Suffolk on Saturday - with the weekend expected to be wet and windy.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Rain has fell in Suffolk after last month was confirmed as the driest May on record Picture: CARL HARLOTT Rain has fell in Suffolk after last month was confirmed as the driest May on record Picture: CARL HARLOTT

Saturday is forecast to be a wet day with a high chance of rain and temperatures not exceeding 14C.

Wind speeds are also expected to pick up, with gusts of around 23mph likely.

Further rain has been forecast for Sunday, though wind speeds are likely to be calmer.

MORE: Rain at last! Weeks of sunshine to end with wet weather

You may also want to watch:

Last month was confirmed as the driest and sunniest May on record in East Anglia with only 9% of its average rainfall.

But the weather has taken a turn for the worse in the last few days, with weeks of unbroken sunshine interrupted by heavy showers.

Adam Dury, meteorologist at East Anglian-based forecasters Weatherquest, said: “Saturday will be quite blustery to start, with rain then coming southward.

“It could be quite thundery later in the day.

“On Sunday, there might be the odd shower at the start of the day, but nothing too heavy.

“Wind speeds are also expected to be lower.”

•Share your pictures of the weather with us via email