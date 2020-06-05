More thunder possible over the weekend
PUBLISHED: 16:27 05 June 2020 | UPDATED: 16:27 05 June 2020
PETER-CUTTS
Weather forecasters have said there may be thunderstorms in Suffolk on Saturday - with the weekend expected to be wet and windy.
Saturday is forecast to be a wet day with a high chance of rain and temperatures not exceeding 14C.
Wind speeds are also expected to pick up, with gusts of around 23mph likely.
Further rain has been forecast for Sunday, though wind speeds are likely to be calmer.
MORE: Rain at last! Weeks of sunshine to end with wet weather
You may also want to watch:
Last month was confirmed as the driest and sunniest May on record in East Anglia with only 9% of its average rainfall.
But the weather has taken a turn for the worse in the last few days, with weeks of unbroken sunshine interrupted by heavy showers.
Adam Dury, meteorologist at East Anglian-based forecasters Weatherquest, said: “Saturday will be quite blustery to start, with rain then coming southward.
“It could be quite thundery later in the day.
“On Sunday, there might be the odd shower at the start of the day, but nothing too heavy.
“Wind speeds are also expected to be lower.”
•Share your pictures of the weather with us via email
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.