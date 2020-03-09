E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Temperatures to hit 15 degrees as spring grips Suffolk

PUBLISHED: 05:30 10 March 2020

Spring has sprung in Nowton park, Bury Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Charlotte Bond

A new weather front is set to bring unseasonably warm weather to Suffolk this week as the first spring flowers bloom across the county.

The new weather front will raise the temperatures to the mid-teens over the next few days but will also bring some strong wind and gloomy skies as well.

The more pleasant temperatures could provide the perfect conditions to have a wonder around the countryside to see the first blooming spring flowers however, forecasters are predicting the front to bring strong wind as well.

Despite a blustery few weeks, with Storms Ciara, Dennis and finally Jorge battering the county, this new spell of weather will be the first sign that winder is coming to an end.

Fred Best, of Norwich based Weatherquest, said that Tuesday looks cloudy, murky and mild, with highs of 14-15C and wind reaching speeds of between 35mph and 40mph.

The 50mph winds predicted for the west of the country should ease before reaching our region.

Looking later on in the week, temperatures should remain in the double figures with some prolonged sunny spells.

Early forecasts suggest that rain could return for the weekend with a cloudier spell predicted.

