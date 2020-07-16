Sunshine and showers forecast for the weekend

The much-longed for heatwave is unlikely to arrive this weekend but the weather in Suffolk should brighten slightly.

Weatherquest meteorologist Fred Best said this weekend should bring some sunshine, but not to get your hopes up too much as pockets of rain and cloud are likely to return throughout.

He said: “The next few days are expected to be dry and we will see the sunshine break through for some reasonably decent weather.

“Saturday will start off sunny but there’s a weather front coming from the north west which will bring cloud and patchy rain overnight, meaning that evening and Sunday morning will be damp.

“On Sunday morning in the south east coastal areas the patchy rain should clear out with a few odd showers across the rest of the region.

“On Saturday it will be generally bright with temperatures reaching between 24 and 25C, but Sunday will feel slightly cooler as temperatures will only be going up to 19 or 20C.”