Rain at last! Days of unbroken sunshine to end with wet weather

Rain is on the way in Suffolk and Essex after weeks of warm weather Picture: CARL HARLOTT CARL_HARLOTT

Rainfall is forecast in Suffolk and Essex for the first time in weeks from tomorrow - as last month was confirmed as the driest May on record in the region.

The sun has been shining in the region for several weeks Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN The sun has been shining in the region for several weeks Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The scorching temperatures of recent weeks are set to be replaced by patches of rain and cloudy skies from Wednesday.

The milder weather is expected to last well into next week, with temperatures not expected to exceed 18C.

Met Office data revealed East Anglia received only 9% of its average rainfall for May, with the final total less than half of the previous low of 9.6mm recorded in 1989.

Last month was also the sunniest May on record, with 314.6 hours of sunshine - an average of more than ten hours a day.

Dan Holley, meteorologist at East Anglian-based forecaster Weatherquest, said: “The end is in sight for this warm weather we have been experiencing.

“Some places have been without rain for 30 days.

“But tomorrow will change the flavour of the weather.”

