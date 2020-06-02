E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Rain at last! Days of unbroken sunshine to end with wet weather

PUBLISHED: 10:54 02 June 2020 | UPDATED: 10:55 02 June 2020

Rain is on the way in Suffolk and Essex after weeks of warm weather Picture: CARL HARLOTT

Rain is on the way in Suffolk and Essex after weeks of warm weather Picture: CARL HARLOTT

Rainfall is forecast in Suffolk and Essex for the first time in weeks from tomorrow - as last month was confirmed as the driest May on record in the region.

The sun has been shining in the region for several weeks Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNThe sun has been shining in the region for several weeks Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The scorching temperatures of recent weeks are set to be replaced by patches of rain and cloudy skies from Wednesday.

The milder weather is expected to last well into next week, with temperatures not expected to exceed 18C.

Met Office data revealed East Anglia received only 9% of its average rainfall for May, with the final total less than half of the previous low of 9.6mm recorded in 1989.

Last month was also the sunniest May on record, with 314.6 hours of sunshine - an average of more than ten hours a day.

Dan Holley, meteorologist at East Anglian-based forecaster Weatherquest, said: “The end is in sight for this warm weather we have been experiencing.

“Some places have been without rain for 30 days.

“But tomorrow will change the flavour of the weather.”

‘Everyone is worried things are happening too quickly’: Suffolk coast’s fears on lockdown easing

The seafront in Southwold. More people have been returning to beaches after the lockdown was eased. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

‘Devastating’ fire which destroyed 5 beach huts could be deliberate, officials say

The fire at Wrabness beach destroyed five beach huts and damaged two others, leaving owners devastated. Picture: MATT COLEMAN

Renowned Suffolk boutique to close two shops in ‘heartbreaking’ loss to high street

Collen and Clare will be closing its shops in Aldeburgh and Burnham Market as a result of coronavirus. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Travellers pitch up in car park near Felixstowe beauty spot

The travellers have pitched up at a car park near the Grove Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘Perfectly healthy’ father, 43, dies after being rushed to hospital with suspected coronavirus

John Chapman worked as a carer in Felixstowe for over a decade and dedicated many years of his life as the manager of Bluebird Care Home. Picture: CHAPMAN FAMILY

