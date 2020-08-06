Warning of high overnight temperatures ahead of mini-heatwave

Suffolk is set to bask in scorching temperatures over the weekend - with warnings that the mercury could remain high overnight.

Forecasters are predicting temperatures to reach as high as 34C on Friday with the Met Office issuing a level three heatwave warning, indicating increasingly hot conditions can be expected.

Temperatures expected to hover around the high 20s to low 30s every day before a cooler start to next week.

John Law, meteorologist at East Anglian-based forecasters Weatherquest, said: “It looks like Friday will be the hottest day this weekend.

“Overnight, temperatures will still be very warm. It could be around the high teens.

“Next week is still looking very warm, but much more settled with the possibility of showers and thunder.”

Health experts have already warned residents of the danger of dehydration as Suffolk prepares for another mini-heatwave.

