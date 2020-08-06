E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Warning of high overnight temperatures ahead of mini-heatwave

PUBLISHED: 13:31 06 August 2020 | UPDATED: 13:31 06 August 2020

Suffolk residents may flock to the beach to enjoy the hot weather Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Suffolk residents may flock to the beach to enjoy the hot weather Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Charlotte Bond

Suffolk is set to bask in scorching temperatures over the weekend - with warnings that the mercury could remain high overnight.

Forecasters are predicting temperatures to reach as high as 34C on Friday with the Met Office issuing a level three heatwave warning, indicating increasingly hot conditions can be expected.

Temperatures expected to hover around the high 20s to low 30s every day before a cooler start to next week.

You may also want to watch:

John Law, meteorologist at East Anglian-based forecasters Weatherquest, said: “It looks like Friday will be the hottest day this weekend.

“Overnight, temperatures will still be very warm. It could be around the high teens.

“Next week is still looking very warm, but much more settled with the possibility of showers and thunder.”

Health experts have already warned residents of the danger of dehydration as Suffolk prepares for another mini-heatwave.

MORE: Weekend heatwave on the way as doctors issue health warning over 34C temperatures

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Coronavirus infection rate rises again in Suffolk

The coronavirus infection rate in Suffolk has risen following the lifting of lockdown restrictions, new data has revealed. People in Ipswich town centre are wearing masks to comply with the new rules. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Multi-car pile up closes A12 in both directions

The crash happened on the A12 at Farnham Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Two clubs showing interest in Ipswich Town striker Norwood

James Norwood has attracted interest from Fleetwood Town and Dundee United. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Revealed – The cheapest and most expensive places to live in Suffolk

The most and least expensive places to live in Suffolk have been revealed. Picture:Getty Images/iStockphoto

Civil war-era coins worth £100,000 unearthed in field behind pub

Luke Mahoney and his friends discovered the coins near a Suffolk pub Picture: MINELAB METAL DETECTORS

Most Read

Coronavirus infection rate rises again in Suffolk

The coronavirus infection rate in Suffolk has risen following the lifting of lockdown restrictions, new data has revealed. People in Ipswich town centre are wearing masks to comply with the new rules. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Multi-car pile up closes A12 in both directions

The crash happened on the A12 at Farnham Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Two clubs showing interest in Ipswich Town striker Norwood

James Norwood has attracted interest from Fleetwood Town and Dundee United. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Revealed – The cheapest and most expensive places to live in Suffolk

The most and least expensive places to live in Suffolk have been revealed. Picture:Getty Images/iStockphoto

Civil war-era coins worth £100,000 unearthed in field behind pub

Luke Mahoney and his friends discovered the coins near a Suffolk pub Picture: MINELAB METAL DETECTORS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

‘Three strike’ burglar used stolen card eight times on day of break-in

David Parker appeared at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Warning of high overnight temperatures ahead of mini-heatwave

Suffolk residents may flock to the beach to enjoy the hot weather Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Essex backpacker’s murderer seeks to overturn conviction

Grace Millane died in New Zealand after being strangled by a 28-year-old man she met on Tinder Picture: PA

Man breached court order by sending messages via bank transfer application

Lee Bartrum was handed a community order at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Man denies burglary and assault charges following alleged incident in Bury St Edmunds

Lee Perry appeared at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT