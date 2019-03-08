E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Winds easing but rain could arrive later

PUBLISHED: 11:26 11 August 2019 | UPDATED: 11:26 11 August 2019

An electricity pole fell in Angel Street, Hadleigh, yesterday Picture: GLEN RUSH

An electricity pole fell in Angel Street, Hadleigh, yesterday Picture: GLEN RUSH

Archant

The high winds of yesterday will ease throughout the day but there could some heavy showers later, according to forecasters.

The former Fisons factory site Picture: CONTRIBUTEDThe former Fisons factory site Picture: CONTRIBUTED

The region endured a blustery day on Saturday, with some disruption caused by winds reaching around the 55mph mark across Suffolk and north Essex.

An electricity pole in Hadleigh was blown down on Angel Street, which forced the closure of the road and left residents without power for a number of hours.

MORE: 'I'm genuinely concerned for vehicles and houses' - fears Fisons roof could blow off

Pleasurewood Hills theme park, near Lowestoft, was forced to close some of their rides, while the play area at Christchurch Park in Ipswich was shut due to tree branches falling nearby.

While neighbours of the former Fisons factory in Bramford, near Ipswich, voiced fears that the roof was going to blow off in the windy conditions.

Beach huts on fire on Frinton seafront Picture: IMOGEN AND HENRY KETTERERBeach huts on fire on Frinton seafront Picture: IMOGEN AND HENRY KETTERER

You may also want to watch:

Firefighters in Essex also had to work hard in the high winds to stop a beach hut fire in Frinton-on-Sea spreading further.

A total of 12 huts were destroyed in the blaze and the cause of the fire is not known at this stage.

MORE: Beach huts destroyed by fire on windy seafront

Fred Best, forecaster at Weatherquest, said the winds would ease today.

"It's still quite a breezy day," he said. "But compared with yesterday, it is easing. We're looking at wind speeds of around 35mph today.

"It's going to be a fairly dry day but we could see some heavy showers arrive later on, with the odd spot of thunder.

"Tomorrow, there could some heavy showers early on but they will clear. Temperatures will be cooler, we're probably looking at 17/18/19C."

Most Read

Gordon Ramsay pictured in Suffolk on mystery visit

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay has been in Bury St Edmunds visiting a local business. Picture: PA Photo/Steve Parsons.

A14 closed after serious accident at Woolpit

The accident on the A14 at Woolpit on August 10 was fatal Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Huge fire tears through farmhouse

A house is well alight at a farm in Gislingham Road, Finningham Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Channing Tatum and Jessie J reported to be the latest celebs to move to Suffolk

Jessie J has reportedly moved to Suffolk Picture: JEN O'NEILL

Four weeks of overnight A12 closures to start next week – with 20 mile diversions

The A12 will be closed overnight for four weeks while work is carried out. Picture: SIMON PARKER

Most Read

Gordon Ramsay pictured in Suffolk on mystery visit

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay has been in Bury St Edmunds visiting a local business. Picture: PA Photo/Steve Parsons.

A14 closed after serious accident at Woolpit

The accident on the A14 at Woolpit on August 10 was fatal Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Huge fire tears through farmhouse

A house is well alight at a farm in Gislingham Road, Finningham Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Channing Tatum and Jessie J reported to be the latest celebs to move to Suffolk

Jessie J has reportedly moved to Suffolk Picture: JEN O'NEILL

Four weeks of overnight A12 closures to start next week – with 20 mile diversions

The A12 will be closed overnight for four weeks while work is carried out. Picture: SIMON PARKER

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Condolences are paid to the families of two men who died on the roads this weekend

The accident on the A14 at Woolpit on August 10 was fatal Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Brother of Clacton Pier victim dies in hospital

The air ambulance rushed to the scene in Clacton on Thursday PICTURE: JAKE FOXFORD

Motorcyclist in hospital with serious head injury

Suffolk Police are appealing for witnesses after a motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash near the Barton Mills services on August 10, 2019. Picture: Archant

Major changes sought to former M&S store ready for new business

Felixstowe's former Marks and Spencer store - the upper floors could be extended and converted into flats Picture: GOOGLE STREETVIEW

Where will 2,000,000 litres of water a day to cool Sizewell C reactor come from?

TASC members protesting over Sizewell C Picture: TASC
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists