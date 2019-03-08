Winds easing but rain could arrive later

An electricity pole fell in Angel Street, Hadleigh, yesterday Picture: GLEN RUSH Archant

The high winds of yesterday will ease throughout the day but there could some heavy showers later, according to forecasters.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The former Fisons factory site Picture: CONTRIBUTED The former Fisons factory site Picture: CONTRIBUTED

The region endured a blustery day on Saturday, with some disruption caused by winds reaching around the 55mph mark across Suffolk and north Essex.

An electricity pole in Hadleigh was blown down on Angel Street, which forced the closure of the road and left residents without power for a number of hours.

MORE: 'I'm genuinely concerned for vehicles and houses' - fears Fisons roof could blow off

Pleasurewood Hills theme park, near Lowestoft, was forced to close some of their rides, while the play area at Christchurch Park in Ipswich was shut due to tree branches falling nearby.

While neighbours of the former Fisons factory in Bramford, near Ipswich, voiced fears that the roof was going to blow off in the windy conditions.

Beach huts on fire on Frinton seafront Picture: IMOGEN AND HENRY KETTERER Beach huts on fire on Frinton seafront Picture: IMOGEN AND HENRY KETTERER

You may also want to watch:

Firefighters in Essex also had to work hard in the high winds to stop a beach hut fire in Frinton-on-Sea spreading further.

A total of 12 huts were destroyed in the blaze and the cause of the fire is not known at this stage.

MORE: Beach huts destroyed by fire on windy seafront

Fred Best, forecaster at Weatherquest, said the winds would ease today.

"It's still quite a breezy day," he said. "But compared with yesterday, it is easing. We're looking at wind speeds of around 35mph today.

"It's going to be a fairly dry day but we could see some heavy showers arrive later on, with the odd spot of thunder.

"Tomorrow, there could some heavy showers early on but they will clear. Temperatures will be cooler, we're probably looking at 17/18/19C."