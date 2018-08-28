Partly Cloudy

Weather report: Rain expected for Monday

PUBLISHED: 07:24 25 November 2018 | UPDATED: 07:24 25 November 2018

Today will be dry and cloudy but Monday will see heavy rain across Suffolk and Essex Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Today will be dry and cloudy but Monday will see heavy rain across Suffolk and Essex Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

It’s going to be a dry and cloudy day across East Anglia but we can expect widespread rain for the start of next week.

Things are likely to remain pretty stable throughout today as we finish off the last November weekend and prepare for the festive season.

It’s going to remain fairly cloudy in Suffolk and Essex, with some sunshine breaking through in patches across the region.

The brighter spells will not last long but we can expect the day to be mostly dry with only a sporadic band of showers coming in from the east.

North Suffolk might catch some of that rain but the county is likely to avoid it on Sunday.

Temperatures will stay around the 7-9C mark.

Things will drop to around 5-6C overnight with some areas experiencing lows of 2-3C as we see showers coming in across the coast.

Those going back to work on Monday are likely to see those showers stick around for most of the day.

Heavy rain is expected to come in from the east and plague the region for longer spells during the morning with little or no sunny spells.

Further inland things are likely to remain dry but don’t rule out the odd spot of rain here and there.

Temperatures will remain at 6-8C.

