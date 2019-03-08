E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Weather warnings in place with strong winds set to hit Suffolk this weekend

PUBLISHED: 08:35 01 November 2019 | UPDATED: 08:35 01 November 2019

A yellow weather warning is in place for wind in Suffolk on Saturday. Picture: MET OFFICE

Archant

A weather warning has been issues for Suffolk this weekend with strong winds set to hit the county.

The 'yellow' warning has been put in place by the Met Office across the whole of Suffolk as well as much of the south of England for Saturday between 4am and 4pm.

Forecasters say that residents may see some disruption to travel as well as the potential of short term power loss.

There may be delays to road, rail air and ferry routes and especially on exposed bridges.

The warning also states that there is a small chance of injury from flying debris as well.

Fortunately for those wanting to visit fireworks displays across the county, the warning will only be in place until 4pm on Saturday so the blustery conditions should clear in time for the evening.

It is not known if the Orwell Bridge will close.

The weather will also effect coastal areas with warnings in place for spray and large waves.

Weather warnings in place with strong winds set to hit Suffolk this weekend

