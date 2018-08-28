Will the Orwell Bridge be shut by late-night high winds?

Yellow and amber weather warnings have been issued for the UK tonight, with high winds potentially set to shut the Orwell Bridge.

Cloud cover and rain are forecast in East Anglia, with forecasters Weatherquest expecting southerly winds and regular showers - and the Orwell Bridge could potentially be closed.

Gusts of up to 43mph are forecast for the region tonight, with midnight expected to see the worst of the weather.

The bridge can be shut when wind speeds hit 50mph as a cross-wind, or 60mph for east-to-west winds.

Yellow weather warnings are currently forecast for the whole of Northern Ireland, south-west England and parts of Scotland, as well as an amber warning in parts of south Wales.

In East Anglia, Weatherquest are forecasting a dry start with some clear intervals, but thickening cloud to bring rain from the west to give some wet weather for a time, clearing later.

Later tonight it is expected to become windy with a strong southwesterly wind easing later, while lowest temperatures will be close to 7C.