Will the Orwell Bridge be shut by late-night high winds?

PUBLISHED: 19:45 09 November 2018 | UPDATED: 19:45 09 November 2018

Highways england are monitoring the weather on the brige closely. Picture: ARCHANT

Highways england are monitoring the weather on the brige closely. Picture: ARCHANT

Yellow and amber weather warnings have been issued for the UK tonight, with high winds potentially set to shut the Orwell Bridge.

Cloud cover and rain are forecast in East Anglia, with forecasters Weatherquest expecting southerly winds and regular showers - and the Orwell Bridge could potentially be closed.

Gusts of up to 43mph are forecast for the region tonight, with midnight expected to see the worst of the weather.

The bridge can be shut when wind speeds hit 50mph as a cross-wind, or 60mph for east-to-west winds.

Yellow weather warnings are currently forecast for the whole of Northern Ireland, south-west England and parts of Scotland, as well as an amber warning in parts of south Wales.

In East Anglia, Weatherquest are forecasting a dry start with some clear intervals, but thickening cloud to bring rain from the west to give some wet weather for a time, clearing later.

Later tonight it is expected to become windy with a strong southwesterly wind easing later, while lowest temperatures will be close to 7C.

Colchester double roundabout roadworks ‘accelerating’ in New Year

Yesterday, 21:39 Jake Foxford
Cll Bentley, the portfolio holder for Infrastructure at Essex County Council, has said that the underground utility works to be completed for the roadworks are complex. Picture: ESSEX HIGHWAYS

The Ipswich Road roadworks in Colchester are to be accelerated after a petition signed by thousands of angry motorists demanded progress.

Updated Firefighters tackle fish and chip shop blaze

Yesterday, 19:51 Dominic Moffitt
Neptunes fish bar on the corner of Tye Road and Duke Street Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

An Ipswich fish and chip shop has closed indefinitely after a fire damaged the restaurant.

Will the Orwell Bridge be shut by late-night high winds?

Yesterday, 19:45 Jake Foxford
Highways england are monitoring the weather on the brige closely. Picture: ARCHANT

Yellow and amber weather warnings have been issued for the UK tonight, with high winds potentially set to shut the Orwell Bridge.

‘Devoid of ambition’ – Calls to start Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre from scratch

Yesterday, 19:00 Jason Noble Local democracy reporter
Thousands flock to Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre each year - and is among the biggest in the country Picture: GREGG BROWN

Recommendations for the future of Bury St Edmunds’ Christmas Fayre have been slammed as “devoid of ambition” – with calls made to start 2020’s event from scratch.

Police crackdown on vehicles carrying ‘dangerous goods’ on A12 and A14

Yesterday, 18:22 Jake Foxford
The operation took place at the Tesco car park at Copdock Interchange Picture: ARCHANT

Two men were arrested on suspicion of drug driving during a crackdown on lorries and vehicles suspected of transporting dangerous goods at Ipswich’s Copdock Interchange.

Body found on Kessingland beach

Yesterday, 16:30 Greta Levy
Police investigation tape. Picture: Ian Burt

The body of a man has been discovered at Kessingland beach.

Suffolk councillors welcome review into council tax loophole

Yesterday, 16:14 Paul Geater
David Beavan on Southwold seafront. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Proposals by the government to attempt to close a loophole which has allowed thousands of second-home owners to avoid paying council tax have been welcomed by Suffolk local politicians.

