News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Weather

2020 in weather: Year of extremes as Suffolk sees heatwave and storms

Author Picture Icon

Andrew Papworth

Published: 6:00 AM December 31, 2020   
A tree was felled by the wind in Kesgrave Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

2020 saw storms earlier in the year - Credit: Charlotte Bond

2020 is hardly likely to be a year to forget - not least because of a rapidly changing climate which fluctuated from extremes amidst the chaos of coronavirus.

You could be forgiven for thinking that the year was likely to be a benign one - January was the sixth mildest on record, with temperatures more like spring or autumn than the depths of winter.

The car was destroyed by a tree near Bury St Edmunds Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Storms Ciara and Dennis wreaked havoc in the region - Credit: Archant

Yet Suffolk and north Essex were very much brought back down to earth by Storm Dennis and Storm Ciara in February, which wreaked havoc as they battered the region and caused widespread floods - with 10,000 homes at one point left without power.

Steelwork from Clacton Pier was dragged ashore to stop it damaging the pier further in high winds on

Part of Clacton Pier was damaged in the storms - Credit: Archant

A section of Clacton Pier was severely damaged and a driver in Bury St Edmunds had a very lucky escape from his car in Suffolk after a tree fell down and crushed his vehicle.

The Met Office described February as an "incredible month", which was the wettest on record.

Yet in March, the weather seemed to turn on a sixpence - from repeated rain to weeks of dry weather and sunshine.

You may also want to watch:

For many, this came just in the nick of time - the country suddenly found itself in an unexpected lockdown and there was relief people could do their daily exercise in balmy weather.

The spring was the sunniest ever recorded, the Met Office said, with May alone recording nearly 315 hours of sunshine. Indeed, there were fears the weather might lead to more people breaking coronavirus rules restricting movement and socialising. 

Most Read

  1. 1 What has happened to Suffolk's lost railway stations?
  2. 2 Which primary schools in Essex will not be opening next week?
  3. 3 Man reported missing after failing to show up for work found
  1. 4 Hospitals' intensive care units 'full' amid soaring Covid patients
  2. 5 Mapped: Latest neighbourhood data shows Suffolk coronavirus hotspots
  3. 6 Suffolk primary schools set to open as planned on January 4
  4. 7 Village shocked after murder investigation launched
  5. 8 Suffolk remains in tier 4 as thousands more placed into harsher restrictions
  6. 9 Man dies in medical emergency
  7. 10 Worrying rise in dumped chickens as owners get fed up of lockdown pets

Having had bucketloads of rain early on in the year, East Anglia now faced the opposite problem. There was an average of just 4mm of rain across the region in May, leading to fears of a drought.

People having been flocking to the beach at Felixstowe during the warm weather, but health officials

Places like Aldeburgh saw some much-needed hot weather in August - Credit: Archant

Rain finally did come in June and July, before a mini heatwave in August as temperatures reached highs of 35C.

Sunny and breezy weather is forecast for today Picture: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Tourists enjoyed a hot summer in Suffolk - Credit: Archant

With the country coming out of the coronavirus lockdown, this was again a much-needed boost for a tourism industry forced to shut down earlier in the year.

However, things would turn again - August ended with chillier temperatures, while September and October saw more on-off rainfall.

The year has ended with some more extreme weather, as Storm Bella brought huge swathes of flooding.

Flooding at Rattlesden River, Stowmarket, Suffolk

Stowmarket's Rattlesden River after flooding - Credit: Paul Rudland/alldrone.uk

Drone footage from areas such as Beccles, Flatford and Stowmarket's Rattlesden River showed whole fields underwater.

Flatford flooding

The aerial images show the scale of flooding at Flatford - Credit: James Potter

With storms and sunshine, it seems that 2020 has truly been a tumultuous year in more ways than one.

Essex Weather
Suffolk Weather

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Will it snow in Suffolk tomorrow?

Angus Williams

Author Picture Icon

Football

Sheffield Wednesday appoint ex-Town defender as caretaker boss after...

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon

Coronavirus

Babergh coronavirus rate continues to soar as cases rise countywide

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon

Mystery solved over fast-moving object seen in Suffolk skies on...

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus