330 properties still without power as Suffolk recovers from a weekend of storms

More than 14000 properties had their power knocked out during the storms - Credit: Lucy Taylor

Around 330 customers are still without power in Suffolk following the impact of Storms Eunice and Franklin on the county's electricity infrastructure.

In addition, more than 110 properties in Essex are also still suffering power cuts.

Customers in Friday Street, Framlingham, Darsham Thorington, Reydon, Barham, Bildeston, Hadleigh, Boxford, Ipswich, Bury St Edmunds, West Bergholt, Clacton, and Jaywick are currently affected.

UK Power networks estimate that the vast majority of properties still disconnected will have power back by midnight.

The storms, which featured gusts of 80mph brought down trees and power lines across the county, leaving more than 14,000 properties in Suffolk without power.

In Essex there were 21,100 properties with no power while in Norfolk there were 5,800.

UK Power Networks CEO Basil Scarsella said: "I appreciate what a difficult time this is, for our many customers who have experienced a power cut caused by Storm Eunice which saw record wind speeds and damage across the South East and East of England."

UK Power Networks will be issuing a further update at 8pm today.