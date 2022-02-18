More than 5,000 properties without power as Storm Eunice smashes into Suffolk
Published: 2:17 PM February 18, 2022
Updated: 2:21 PM February 18, 2022
- Credit: Ross Bentley
The UK power networks website indicates that more than 5,000 properties across Suffolk are without power.
This is due to damage caused by Storm Eunice. If your property is without power, we have prepared some advice from UK power networks.
See the full list below
- 459 properties in and around Newmarket are reported losing power at 12.22pm. It is estimated that it will be restored at 6-7pm.
- 393 properties in and around Bury St Edmunds are reported losing power at 12.45pm. It is estimated that it will be restored at 6.30-7.30pm.
- 24 properties in and around Long Melford are reported losing power at 10.23am. It is estimated that it will be restored at 6-7pm.
- 333 properties near Holbrooke and Tattingstone were reported losing power at 12.18pm. It is estimated that it will be restored at 6-7pm.
- 75 properties in and around Felixstowe were reported losing power at 12.44pm. It is estimated that it will be restored at 6.30-7.30pm.
- 14 properties in and around Rendlesham were reported losing power at 12.19pm. It is estimated that it will be restored at 6-7pm.
- 259 properties in and around Orford were reported losing power at 11.57am. It is estimated that it will be restored at 6.30-7.30.
- 333 properties in and around Knodishall near Leiston reported losing power at 11.47am. It is estimated that it will be restored at 5.30-6.30pm.
- 364 properties in and around Framlingham were reported losing power at 12.40pm. It is estimated that it will be restored at 6.30-7.30pm.
- 193 properties in and around Debenham were reported losing power at 12.33pm. It is estimated that it will be restored at 6-7pm.
- 372 properties in and around Great Blakenham were reported losing power at 12.26pm. It is estimated that it will be restored at 6-7pm.
- 339 properties in and around Stowmarket were reported losing power at 12.57pm. It is estimated that it will be restored at 6.30-7.30pm.
- 1,068 properties in and around Halesworth reported losing power at 1.18pm. It is estimated that it will be restored between 7-8pm.
- 264 properties in and around Rickinghall are reported losing power at 12.35pm. It is estimated that it will be restored at 6-7pm.
- 24 properties in and around Glemstead are reported losing power at 10.23am. It is estimated that it will be restored at 6-7pm.
- 459 properties in and around Clare are reported losing power at 11.47am. It is estimated that it will be restored at 5.30-6.30pm.
- 565 properties in and around Haverhill reported losing power at 12.39pm. It is estimated that it will be restored between 6.30-7.30pm.
- 32 properties in and around Lakenheath are reported losing power at 12.43pm. It is estimated that it will be restored at 6.30-7.30pm.