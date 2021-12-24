Aldeburgh Boxing Day swim cancelled due to forecasted high winds
Published: 3:17 PM December 24, 2021
- Credit: Lucy Taylor
The Aldeburgh Boxing Day swim has been cancelled following forecasts of strong north-easterly winds.
This was announced by a post to the Aldeburgh Boxing Day Swim Facebook page.
Jasmine Backhouse, page admin, posted: "The organisers have sadly had to make the decision to cancel the Aldeburgh Boxing Day Swim.
"The forecast is now for a strong north easterly wind, which will set in on Christmas Day.
"By 11.00 hrs on Boxing Day, the conditions will be too dangerous even for experienced swimmers.
"Fingers crossed for next year.
"We wish you all a Merry Christmas, and a safe and Happy New year."
Most Read
- 1 Chocolate firm gets go-ahead for Suffolk factory creating 220 jobs
- 2 County braced for 2,000-plus new homes after land approvals
- 3 The players who could benefit most from McKenna's arrival at Town
- 4 'We have no idea what's coming' - Ainsworth on facing Ipswich
- 5 Woman jailed for third offence of dangerous driving in two years
- 6 Plans to turn Grade II listed pub into hotel submitted
- 7 Land Rover stolen from driveway of property in east Suffolk
- 8 'Elmswell Elf' who secretly delivered 200 presents in village reveals identity
- 9 Man jailed over brawl which erupted after family feud
- 10 Perfect! Global raffle of Ed Sheeran's guitar is won by Ipswich family
One comment responded: "Such a pity, but totally understandable. I even went in today at Southwold to practise."