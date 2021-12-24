News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Weather

Aldeburgh Boxing Day swim cancelled due to forecasted high winds

Author Picture Icon

Timothy Bradford

Published: 3:17 PM December 24, 2021
Crowds gather for the annual Boxing Day dip in Aldeburgh.

Swimmers braving the cold waters in 2014 - Credit: Lucy Taylor

The Aldeburgh Boxing Day swim has been cancelled following forecasts of strong north-easterly winds.

This was announced by a post to the Aldeburgh Boxing Day Swim Facebook page. 

Jasmine Backhouse, page admin, posted: "The organisers have sadly had to make the decision to cancel the Aldeburgh Boxing Day Swim.

"The forecast is now for a strong north easterly wind, which will set in on Christmas Day.

"By 11.00 hrs on Boxing Day, the conditions will be too dangerous even for experienced swimmers.

"Fingers crossed for next year.

"We wish you all a Merry Christmas, and a safe and Happy New year."

Most Read

  1. 1 Chocolate firm gets go-ahead for Suffolk factory creating 220 jobs
  2. 2 County braced for 2,000-plus new homes after land approvals
  3. 3 The players who could benefit most from McKenna's arrival at Town
  1. 4 'We have no idea what's coming' - Ainsworth on facing Ipswich
  2. 5 Woman jailed for third offence of dangerous driving in two years
  3. 6 Plans to turn Grade II listed pub into hotel submitted
  4. 7 Land Rover stolen from driveway of property in east Suffolk
  5. 8 'Elmswell Elf' who secretly delivered 200 presents in village reveals identity
  6. 9 Man jailed over brawl which erupted after family feud
  7. 10 Perfect! Global raffle of Ed Sheeran's guitar is won by Ipswich family

One comment responded: "Such a pity, but totally understandable. I even went in today at Southwold to practise."


Christmas
Facebook
Aldeburgh News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Here are seven new food businesses opening in Suffolk in 2022

Retail

Seven new food businesses opening in Suffolk in 2022

Timothy Bradford

Author Picture Icon
Ed Sheeran and LadBaby visited Waveney Foodbank on Tuesday, December 21.

Pop sensations Ed Sheeran and LadBaby visit local foodbank

Jasper King

Author Picture Icon
Kieran McKenna took charge of Ipswich Town training for the first time this morning

Football

'I know quite a lot about the squad' - McKenna takes first training session

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
RAF Mildenhall was put on lock down after a vehicle hit the main entrance. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Ipswich Crown Court

Man shot at 12 times in 'suspected terrorist incident' at Suffolk RAF base

Jane Hunt

person