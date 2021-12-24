Aldeburgh Boxing Day swim cancelled due to forecasted high winds

The Aldeburgh Boxing Day swim has been cancelled following forecasts of strong north-easterly winds.

This was announced by a post to the Aldeburgh Boxing Day Swim Facebook page.

Jasmine Backhouse, page admin, posted: "The organisers have sadly had to make the decision to cancel the Aldeburgh Boxing Day Swim.

"The forecast is now for a strong north easterly wind, which will set in on Christmas Day.

"By 11.00 hrs on Boxing Day, the conditions will be too dangerous even for experienced swimmers.

"Fingers crossed for next year.

"We wish you all a Merry Christmas, and a safe and Happy New year."

One comment responded: "Such a pity, but totally understandable. I even went in today at Southwold to practise."



