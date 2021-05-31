News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Suffolk set for another baking day as temperatures of 24C expected

Johnny Griffith

Published: 9:57 AM May 31, 2021   
Rose, Amelie, Greyson and Madeline. Hot weather in Christchurch park Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Rose, Amelie, Greyson and Madeline in the hot weather in Christchurch park Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Temperatures are expected to reach as high as 24C today, as the region is set for another fine and sunny day.

After a hot Bank Holiday weekend where temperatures reached 20C and many enjoyed the Whitsun Market in Bury St Edmunds, the warm weather will continue as forecasters predict clear, bright skies for most of the day.

The busy beach at Southwold in the hot weather on Thursday, June 25 Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The warm weather of the Bank Holiday weekend is expected to continue today

According to the East Anglia-based Weatherquest, there will be an early mist in place - but that will quickly disappear to allow the sun to break through. 

Forecaster Phil Garner said: "A little bit of patchy mist and cloud may affect the Suffolk coasts at times.

"For tonight, it will stay dry with long clear periods, with lowest temperatures around 8C.

"There will be a light breeze and top temperatures around 24C for inland areas, but it will stay cooler on the East facing coasts. "

It is set to be a sunny weekend Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

It is set to be a sunny weekend Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

It is expected to be another fine sunny day tomorrow (Tuesday, June 1), with temperatures also expected to reach around the 24C mark. 

