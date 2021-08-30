News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Weather

Cloudy Bank Holiday Monday forecast to round off coldest August in a decade

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 8:33 AM August 30, 2021   
A cloudy day over Southwold. Picture: ALISON CONNORS

The Bank Holiday in Suffolk is set to be cloudy - Credit: citizenside.com

The Bank Holiday in Monday in Suffolk is expected to be cloudy as forecasters reveal this August has been the chilliest in a decade.

The Met Office is not expecting temperatures to reach higher than 19C today, with only a small chance of sunshine breaking through.

Showers are also possible, but forecasters say the Bank Holiday is likely to remain dry.

Chris Bell, of East Anglian-based forecaster Weatherquest, revealed on Twitter that the region's highest temperature this August has been the lowest since 2012.

The highest August temperature was recorded last year at 36.3C - but that sharply fell to 24.9 this month.

You may also want to watch:

Suffolk Weather
Suffolk Live
Suffolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A man has died following a crash on the A14 near Coddenham

Man who died after A14 crash in Suffolk is named

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon
Police believe that the three burglaries may be linked Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Man fighting for his life after town centre assault

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon
Alan Rogers at Ipswich Crown Court

'Dine and dash' fraudster skipped bills at 18 eateries to impress partner

Tom Potter

Author Picture Icon
Wigan's Richard Christian Walton celebrates after Wigan win the sky Bet League One league at at the

10 players that Ipswich Town could turn to before Tuesday's transfer...

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon