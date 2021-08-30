Cloudy Bank Holiday Monday forecast to round off coldest August in a decade
Published: 8:33 AM August 30, 2021
- Credit: citizenside.com
The Bank Holiday in Monday in Suffolk is expected to be cloudy as forecasters reveal this August has been the chilliest in a decade.
The Met Office is not expecting temperatures to reach higher than 19C today, with only a small chance of sunshine breaking through.
Showers are also possible, but forecasters say the Bank Holiday is likely to remain dry.
Chris Bell, of East Anglian-based forecaster Weatherquest, revealed on Twitter that the region's highest temperature this August has been the lowest since 2012.
The highest August temperature was recorded last year at 36.3C - but that sharply fell to 24.9 this month.