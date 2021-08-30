Cloudy Bank Holiday Monday forecast to round off coldest August in a decade

Published: 8:33 AM August 30, 2021

The Bank Holiday in Suffolk is set to be cloudy - Credit: citizenside.com

The Bank Holiday in Monday in Suffolk is expected to be cloudy as forecasters reveal this August has been the chilliest in a decade.

The Met Office is not expecting temperatures to reach higher than 19C today, with only a small chance of sunshine breaking through.

Showers are also possible, but forecasters say the Bank Holiday is likely to remain dry.

Chris Bell, of East Anglian-based forecaster Weatherquest, revealed on Twitter that the region's highest temperature this August has been the lowest since 2012.

It's been the chilliest August at my weather station since I started records in 2012...here is a look at the highest temperature each August since then

2021 - 24.9

2020 - 36.3

2019 - 32.8

2018 - 32.5

2017 - 26.6

2016 - 30.2

2015 - 29.6

2014 - no data

2013 - 31.3

2012 - 30.9 — Chris Bell (@stormbell) August 30, 2021

The highest August temperature was recorded last year at 36.3C - but that sharply fell to 24.9 this month.