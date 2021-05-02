Torrential rain and 50mph winds on way as weather warning issued

Published: 9:39 AM May 2, 2021 Updated: 11:05 AM May 2, 2021

Heavy rain and strong winds are expected to hit Suffolk and north Essex on Bank Holiday Monday, as forecasters issue a yellow warning for blustery weather.

Gusts of 40mph to 50mph - and potentially even as high as 60mph on the coast - are expected in the south of England, Met Office experts say, from Monday morning until noon on Tuesday.

Blustery weather will be accompanied by some heavy rain at times, forecasters added, with the wet conditions swept in by a vigorous area of low pressure.

Forecasters said: "A vigorous area of low pressure is likely to cross Northern England on Monday.

"Strong winds are expected to the south of the low centre with gusts widely 40mph to 50mph, but perhaps as high as 60mph around some coasts and hills of England and South Wales.

"The winds should gradually ease through Tuesday morning and will be accompanied by some heavy rain at times."

The Met Office yellow weather warning for wind is in place from noon on Monday until 9am on Tuesday, covering Suffolk and Essex.

ITV weather expert Chris Page tweeted to urge people to check tents and gazebos are secured down safely, with many outside in pub gardens.

⚠️ YELLOW WIND WARNING ⚠️

Strong Gusty Winds Monday

⌛️ Valid Mon 12pm to Tues 9am

🌬 Gusts of 40-50mph widely

🌬 Gusts of 60mph at the coast and over hills

🌬With many outside in pub gardens with tents and gazebos make sure these are secured down safely

🚨 TAKE CARE! 🚨 pic.twitter.com/SYjlQbdGdy — Chris Page - Weatherman (@ChrisPage90) May 2, 2021

The Six Bells in Preston St Mary, near Lavenham, has already announced it will be closing on Monday due to the bad weather.