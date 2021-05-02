News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Weather

Torrential rain and 50mph winds on way as weather warning issued

Author Picture Icon

Emily Townsend

Published: 9:39 AM May 2, 2021    Updated: 11:05 AM May 2, 2021
Further wet and windy spells forecast as Storm Barney sweeps across the UK and East Anglia todaya

Cloud and drizzle is forecast for today - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Heavy rain and strong winds are expected to hit Suffolk and north Essex on Bank Holiday Monday, as forecasters issue a yellow warning for blustery weather.

Gusts of 40mph to 50mph - and potentially even as high as 60mph on the coast - are expected in the south of England, Met Office experts say, from Monday morning until noon on Tuesday.

Blustery weather will be accompanied by some heavy rain at times, forecasters added, with the wet conditions swept in by a vigorous area of low pressure.

Forecasters said: "A vigorous area of low pressure is likely to cross Northern England on Monday.

"Strong winds are expected to the south of the low centre with gusts widely 40mph to 50mph, but perhaps as high as 60mph around some coasts and hills of England and South Wales.

"The winds should gradually ease through Tuesday morning and will be accompanied by some heavy rain at times."

The Met Office yellow weather warning for wind is in place from noon on Monday until 9am on Tuesday, covering Suffolk and Essex.

Most Read

  1. 1 Matchday Recap: Norwood brace ends Town goal drought in Swindon win
  2. 2 'There will be no days off or big holidays' - Cook on 2-1 win at Swindon
  3. 3 Work starts on 560-home estate - which could create 750 new jobs
  1. 4 Woman, 40, killed in seaside attack named as murder probe continues
  2. 5 The faces of the 7 criminals locked up in Suffolk this week
  3. 6 See inside abandoned hotel with swimming pool as it goes up for auction
  4. 7 Woman killed in collision with car named as Penelope Coggan, 73
  5. 8 Last Jack Wills store in Suffolk set to close
  6. 9 They think it's all over... it very nearly is for Ipswich Town
  7. 10 'It will shock a few people... but things get twisted' - Norwood on Town captaincy

ITV weather expert Chris Page tweeted to urge people to check tents and gazebos are secured down safely, with many outside in pub gardens. 

The Six Bells in Preston St Mary, near Lavenham, has already announced it will be closing on Monday due to the bad weather.

Suffolk
Essex

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Juniper Barn, Rendham

Villagers looking for new owner for beloved shop and cafe

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon
youth

Football

FA Youth Cup LIVE! Town through to the semis after beating Blades 3-2

Mike Bacon

Author Picture Icon
Ipswich crown court building with union flag

Disgraced teacher avoids jail for sexual activity with teenager

Tom Potter

Author Picture Icon
Peter Rowland-Hinton was jailed at Ipswich Crown Court

'Sexual monster' jailed for 25 years for rape and abuse of girl

Michael Steward

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus