Risk of thundery showers this evening, say forecasters

Published: 5:59 PM May 9, 2021

This evening could mean thunderstorms in Suffolk and Essex according to weather service Weatherquest. - Credit: peter cutts

A risk of thundery showers has been forecast for the East of England later this evening.

After a warm day, which has seen temperatures push 20C, the evening will be wet with a chance of thunder, meteorologists at Weatherquest have said.

It will stay mainly dry in the far west with some clear spells and a minimum of 9C.

Monday is also set to be wet and windy with west Suffolk "likely" to be hit by the worst of the showers according to the East Anglia weather services.

There will be a maximum temperature of 17C during tomorrow's cloudy and occasionally sunny day.

East Anglia Tonight: The risk of thundery showers in the east of the region during the evening, then an area of rain will move northwards across the region during the early hours. Staying mainly dry in the far west with some clear spells. Mainly light & variable winds. Min 9C. pic.twitter.com/1DLGtMuTVm — Weatherquest (@weatherquest_uk) May 9, 2021