News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Weather

Risk of thundery showers this evening, say forecasters

Author Picture Icon

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Published: 5:59 PM May 9, 2021   
A yellow weather warning for thunderstorms is in place for Suffolk Picture: PETER CUTTS

This evening could mean thunderstorms in Suffolk and Essex according to weather service Weatherquest. - Credit: peter cutts

A risk of thundery showers has been forecast for the East of England later this evening. 

After a warm day, which has seen temperatures push 20C, the evening will be wet with a chance of thunder, meteorologists at Weatherquest have said. 

It will stay mainly dry in the far west with some clear spells and a minimum of 9C. 

Monday is also set to be wet and windy with west Suffolk "likely" to be hit by the worst of the showers according to the East Anglia weather services. 

There will be a maximum temperature of 17C during tomorrow's cloudy and occasionally sunny day. 

You may also want to watch:

Suffolk Weather
Essex Weather
Ipswich News
Colchester News
West Suffolk News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Wherstead park

Live

How Suffolk voted in the county council elections 2021

Paul Geater

Author Picture Icon
bob collis

'Complete shock' - Neighbours stunned after cannabis farm uncovered

Jasper King

Author Picture Icon
Paul Cook will inform his out-of-contract players of his decisions on Monday

Football

When Ipswich boss Cook will inform players of his contract decisions

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Stunning design of the new beachside cafe at Felixstowe is revealed

East Suffolk Council

First views of £1.5m new seafront cafe as hoardings removed

Richard Cornwell

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus