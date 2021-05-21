News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Is a heatwave about to hit Suffolk after a week of wind and rain?

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Published: 9:17 PM May 21, 2021   
People sunbathing in Felixstowe Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Beach weather is set to make a welcome return to Suffolk. - Credit: Archant

Suffolk is set for yet another wet and windy weekend, with a yellow weather warning for wind remaining in place - but there could be brighter days on the horizon.

Temperatures are set to peak at 14C over the next week with a mixture of sunny spells, showers and cloudy skies forecast.

But there are some "glimmers of hope" on Tuesday, Chief meteorologist at the Met Office Dan Suri has said. 

He explained "In areas of prolonged sunshine, we should be seeing some quite pleasant conditions, but night temperatures will continue to stay stubbornly low.” 

It is likely to be cloudy the following week with temperatures finally soaring to 18C by Monday, May 31, and remaining sunny during that week. 

And by mid June the UK could be basking in a two-week long heatwave, it has been predicted. Temperatures could rise to 20C from around June 16 to the end of the month.

