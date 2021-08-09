News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Flood water gushes out from under beach huts in Southwold

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Published: 6:57 PM August 9, 2021   
A video has shown huge rainfall in Southwold

A holiday homeowner was shocked to see huge downpours in Southwold with waters flooding out from under a row of beach huts on the seafront.

Video footage shows water gushing from beneath the row of pastel colours huts.

Peter Birtwhistle said he'd never seen anything like this in his more than 60 years visiting Southwold. 

Mr Birtwhistle said: "I have a holiday home in the town. I consider myself a local since my mother lived in the town.

"Never seen anything like this before in over 60 years connected to the town. Climate change is here."

A report released by the UN on Monday warned that humans are unequivocally driving global warming, with the UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change painting a dark future if more is not done. 

Data from the Met Office, interpreted by Dan Holley from Weatherquest, also shows that between 1990 and 2019 the mean temperature in Suffolk rose by 1C with rainfall up 3% and sunshine up 9%.  

