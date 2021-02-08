Video

Published: 2:38 PM February 8, 2021 Updated: 3:21 PM February 8, 2021

Claire Bickers celebrated her birthday by dancing and singing in the snow. - Credit: Chris Bickers

Households in a street in Bramford have been shuffling in the snow and singing along to music to spread positivity in the third national lockdown.

The residents of Leggatt Drive headed out for their weekly dance at 11am on Sunday, but this time conditions were much colder with the arrival of Storm Darcy.

However, the snow didn't stop them from singing and dancing along in the street with smiles spread across their faces, with those stuck indoors still jigging along at their windows.

Zack Bickers making a snow angel during the street dancing in Bramford's Leggatt Drive. - Credit: Chris Bickers

The weekly tradition has become a popular event in the street after it was started up by mum Claire Bickers during the first national lockdown in April 2020.

When the country was first told to 'stay home', residents headed out into their front gardens at 11am for 100 days straight to spread some community cheer.

People of all ages have been joining in the fun, from children to those who are retired. Sometimes they wear fancy dress for a change, including the odd Santa outfit.

They stopped doing the daily dance as restrictions began to ease over the summer, but they brought it back to life during the November lockdown, now hosting the event on a weekly basis.

Aileen Mortimer, who filmed the video on Sunday morning and joins in with her husband, who are both in their 70s, said: "It makes such a difference and to dance together in the snow was wonderful.

Dancing in the snow in Leggatt Drive, Bramford. - Credit: Vikki Jousiffe

"We are in our 70s and we have lived here a long time, but we have got to know more people through the street dancing.

"We have been chatting to people along our road from two metres apart and we sing and dance along to four or five different songs each time.

"The children in the street love it and it is really good for the community spirit."

Mrs Mortimer said the event wouldn't happen without Claire Bickers, who she described as a "live wire" in the street for bringing people together at this difficult time.

Villagers dancing in the snow in Bramford's Leggatt Drive. - Credit: Chris Bickers

Mrs Bickers even spent her birthday morning out on the street having a dance and a sing along today.

She said: "My lovely neighbours helped me celebrate my lockdown birthday the only way we know how - with a dance in the street."

She was joined by residents in the street and others on their daily exercise who were braving the snowy conditions.