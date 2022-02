Suffolk police have closed Bury town centre due to the danger of flying debris - Credit: Suffolk Police

Bury St Edmunds town centre has been closed due to the danger of flying debris caused by Storm Eunice.

Roof tiles are thought to have been flying off the Croasdales Chemist.

Suffolk police tweeted: "Bury St Edmunds town centre closed due to roof tiles flying off Croasdales chemist.

"Please avoid the area!"