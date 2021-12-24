What will the weather be like on Christmas Day in Suffolk this year?

Suffolk is set to see a cold Christmas Day this year with the odd downpour expected - Credit: Sarah Lucy brown

Many will have been hoping for snow tomorrow however weather experts are warning we are highly unlikely to have a white Christmas in 2021.

Instead forecasters predict a cold day with temperatures staying in the single figures, plus some heavy downpours on December 25.

Fred Best, from the East Anglian-based forecasters Weatherquest, said it will be rather cloudy and foggy to start the day with outbreaks of rain.

He added: "The day will gradually turn drier with a few limited bright spells.

"It will a rather breezy day with highs of 7C to 8C being felt in the south of the region but it will be quite chilly in the north with temperatures only reaching highs of 4C to 5C."

Many people will be taking to the sea at Felixstowe for the Christmas Day dip tomorrow.

"It will be a fairly wet start to Boxing Day but the rain will gradually clear as the day progresses with some brightness possible later in the far south-west.

"Temperatures will reach highs of around 8C to 9C in the south but again will be cooler in the northern parts of the region."

