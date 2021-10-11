Dry but cool weather forecasted for Suffolk

Published: 9:27 AM October 11, 2021

Cool temperatures have been forecasted for Suffolk this week - Credit: Archant

More cool weather has been predicted for Suffolk this week with temperatures reaching highs of 15C.

It comes after the county was battered by strong winds and heavy rain last week as a yellow weather warning was issued.

Fred Best, from the East Anglia-based weather forecasters Weatherquest, said: "It will feel fresh on Monday with a mixture of sunny spells and variable clouds with temperatures reaching highs of 13C to 15C.

"It will be a cloudier morning on Tuesday with showery rain spreading from the north but turning drier through the afternoon with spells of sunshine developing and highs reaching around 13C.

"Looking ahead to Wednesday a few showers are possible across the east coast but otherwise it should be a dry day with sunny spells although could be cloudy at times with highs of 13 to 15C."

Sunny spells are expected on Thursday with some variable clouds.

Friday is likely to be a dry but cloudy as band of cloud is forecasted to move south across the region.