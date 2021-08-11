Dry weather to return after torrential downpours

Published: 8:56 AM August 11, 2021

Weather experts are forecasting dry rain for East Anglia over the coming days - Credit: Archant

After days of rain and thunderstorms weather forecasters are predicting dry weather for the region.

The weather experts have said that although the weather will be dry there will be heavy cloudy cover for some areas.

This comes after flood water gushed out from under the beach huts in Southwold.

Dan Holley from the East Anglian-based weather forecaster, Weatherquest, said: "It is looking like a mainly dry day with plenty of sunshine around.

"There will be some patchy cloud coming in from the south but overall a pleasant day.

"Temperatures could peak between 21 and 25C.

"Overall Thursday will be a more cloudier day and the clouds may be thick enough for a few spots of rain at times but overall a lot of the day will be dry.

"Friday also looking dry with a lot of cloud at times which could lead to the odd isolated shower.

"There is still some uncertainty as to how the weather will play out over the weekend but Saturday could be quite cloudy with some showers."