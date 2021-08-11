Dry weather to return after torrential downpours
- Credit: Archant
After days of rain and thunderstorms weather forecasters are predicting dry weather for the region.
The weather experts have said that although the weather will be dry there will be heavy cloudy cover for some areas.
This comes after flood water gushed out from under the beach huts in Southwold.
Dan Holley from the East Anglian-based weather forecaster, Weatherquest, said: "It is looking like a mainly dry day with plenty of sunshine around.
"There will be some patchy cloud coming in from the south but overall a pleasant day.
"Temperatures could peak between 21 and 25C.
You may also want to watch:
"Overall Thursday will be a more cloudier day and the clouds may be thick enough for a few spots of rain at times but overall a lot of the day will be dry.
"Friday also looking dry with a lot of cloud at times which could lead to the odd isolated shower.
Most Read
- 1 'He will never leave us' - Tributes to Freddie, 5
- 2 Matchday Recap: Town can't find equaliser as Blues exit cup
- 3 James Hazell hits out at BBC after leaving Radio Suffolk
- 4 Former Blues coach is surprise front runner for MK Dons post
- 5 'Loving partner, daughter and sister' named after fatal A12 crash
- 6 WATCH! Biggest regret? 'Going to Ipswich'... Roy Keane, 50 today!
- 7 'I feel sorry for Michael'... Pompey boss on Jacobs' collapsed move to Town
- 8 Lorry overturns and spills 20 tonnes of soil after crash in Sudbury
- 9 Ipswich Town 0-1 Newport County: Youngsters impress but Blues exit at first hurdle
- 10 Barry and Aluko set for Town debuts in Cup, but who else will play?
"There is still some uncertainty as to how the weather will play out over the weekend but Saturday could be quite cloudy with some showers."