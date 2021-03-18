Published: 8:36 AM March 18, 2021

It's a chilly and cloudy start to the day and there's little prospect of sunshine later on.

The forecast is for light rain, with temperatures not climbing above 9C.

It will be a chilly start to Thursday morning so wrap up warm if you are out on the school run.



There could even be a touch of frost in places, meaning you may have to scrape your car windscreen before your essential journeys. pic.twitter.com/45EDeTyrFN — Met Office (@metoffice) March 18, 2021

Chris Bell, a forecaster with Weatherquest, said: "Today's forecast is overcast and we are going to see a little bit of light rain and drizzle at times, particularly this afternoon.

"It's a bit of a rubbish day weather-wise. There's not much prospect for sunshine and it will stay cloudy all day.

"There will be a few dry spells this morning, otherwise it's a bit damp and drizzly on and off this afternoon especially."

Mr Bell said currently the temperature is about 5C.

No weather warnings or alerts are in place.



