Cold and damp weather forecast for today
Published: 8:36 AM March 18, 2021
- Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown
It's a chilly and cloudy start to the day and there's little prospect of sunshine later on.
The forecast is for light rain, with temperatures not climbing above 9C.
Chris Bell, a forecaster with Weatherquest, said: "Today's forecast is overcast and we are going to see a little bit of light rain and drizzle at times, particularly this afternoon.
"It's a bit of a rubbish day weather-wise. There's not much prospect for sunshine and it will stay cloudy all day.
"There will be a few dry spells this morning, otherwise it's a bit damp and drizzly on and off this afternoon especially."
You may also want to watch:
Mr Bell said currently the temperature is about 5C.
No weather warnings or alerts are in place.
Most Read
- 1 How many of these 'hidden' Suffolk villages have you heard of?
- 2 Bomb squad called after 25lb Second World War bomb found in field
- 3 Cowleys being lined up for Pompey job - with Ipswich at Fratton Park on Saturday!
- 4 Roads to become 'Quiet Lanes' to encourage better use of countryside
- 5 Suffolk nursery sold for undisclosed fee
- 6 Have you seen this man who helped assaulted woman?
- 7 First look at Hadleigh's new £2.4million pool and leisure centre
- 8 Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town's 2-0 loss at Fleetwood
- 9 Sir Antony Gormley OBJECTS to sculptures on Suffolk beach
- 10 Road partially blocked after two-vehicle crash in Hemingstone village
Don't Miss
Comments powered by Disqus