News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Weather

Cold and damp weather forecast for today

Author Picture Icon

Mariam Ghaemi

Published: 8:36 AM March 18, 2021   
Further wet and windy spells forecast as Storm Barney sweeps across the UK and East Anglia todaya

Cloud and drizzle is forecast for today - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

It's a chilly and cloudy start to the day and there's little prospect of sunshine later on.

The forecast is for light rain, with temperatures not climbing above 9C.

Chris Bell, a forecaster with Weatherquest, said: "Today's forecast is overcast and we are going to see a little bit of light rain and drizzle at times, particularly this afternoon.

"It's a bit of a rubbish day weather-wise. There's not much prospect for sunshine and it will stay cloudy all day.

"There will be a few dry spells this morning, otherwise it's a bit damp and drizzly on and off this afternoon especially."

You may also want to watch:

Mr Bell said currently the temperature is about 5C.

No weather warnings or alerts are in place.


Most Read

  1. 1 How many of these 'hidden' Suffolk villages have you heard of?
  2. 2 Bomb squad called after 25lb Second World War bomb found in field
  3. 3 Cowleys being lined up for Pompey job - with Ipswich at Fratton Park on Saturday!
  1. 4 Roads to become 'Quiet Lanes' to encourage better use of countryside
  2. 5 Suffolk nursery sold for undisclosed fee
  3. 6 Have you seen this man who helped assaulted woman?
  4. 7 First look at Hadleigh's new £2.4million pool and leisure centre
  5. 8 Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town's 2-0 loss at Fleetwood
  6. 9 Sir Antony Gormley OBJECTS to sculptures on Suffolk beach
  7. 10 Road partially blocked after two-vehicle crash in Hemingstone village
Ipswich News
Bury St Edmunds News
Stowmarket News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Ipswich has now recorded the highest infection rate in Suffolk 

Coronavirus

Mapped: The 49 Suffolk postcodes with almost no Covid cases

Sophie Barnett

Author Picture Icon
More pupils will be returning to school from September. Picture: IPSWICH ACADEMY

Coronavirus

How many Suffolk pupils tested positive on school return?

Jason Noble Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon
phoenix st peter academy lowestoft

Coronavirus

Primary school forced to close due to 'small number' of Covid cases

Jasper King

Author Picture Icon
Sunderland players celebrate with the Papa John's Trophy after the 2021 final at Wembley Stadium, Lo

Twitter

'I'm a bit worried about Ipswich'... says top celebrity Sunderland fan

Mike Bacon

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus