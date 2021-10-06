News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Weather

Calm weather forecast for Suffolk this weekend

person

Timothy Bradford

Published: 4:19 PM October 6, 2021   
The September sunshine was enjoyed by people who travelled to Felixstowe beach

Suffolks weather is set to improve over the weekend, with temperatures as high as 19 degrees predicted - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Suffolk is set to enjoy warmer temperatures from tomorrow, after heavy wind and rain hit the county earlier this week. 

East Anglia has experienced high winds and floods since Tuesday, with many journeys in the region delayed due to standing water on the roads.

While temperatures are set to improve, tonight is still expected to be cold with forecasters predicting temperatures will drop as low as 3C. 

A spokesman for East Anglia-based forecasters Weatherquest, said: "This weekend will be pretty much dry, and substantially warmer, with temperatures rising to 17-18C tomorrow and as high as 19C on Friday.

"The wind is expected to be much gentler and warmer as it is now a light southerly, rather than the cold north-westerlies we've been getting this week.

"The calm weather is expected to continue through Saturday, but on Sunday, this is set to change, with a bit of fog and drizzle possible in the morning and more changeable winds predicted. The expectation is that they'll settle as north-westerlies."

You may also want to watch:

Suffolk Weather
Suffolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Check out some of the best fireworks displays and Bonfire Night celebrations in Somerset for 2021

Suffolk Live

Council make 'difficult decision' to cancel Needham Market fireworks

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Denham Road in Dalham, near Newmarket, has been closed after a crash

Suffolk Live

Bus driver dies after crash in village near Newmarket

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
A police officer has been stationed outside a property in Bury St Edmunds

Suffolk Live | Updated

Two arrested after man stabbed in Bury St Edmunds

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Amy Cargreevs, with her dog Otis, and Brogan Lower, with his dog Hugo, at the Southwold Sausage Dog

Gallery

Seven hundred sausage dogs take a stroll around Southwold

Suzanne Day

Author Picture Icon