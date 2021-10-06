Calm weather forecast for Suffolk this weekend

Published: 4:19 PM October 6, 2021

Suffolks weather is set to improve over the weekend, with temperatures as high as 19 degrees predicted - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Suffolk is set to enjoy warmer temperatures from tomorrow, after heavy wind and rain hit the county earlier this week.

East Anglia has experienced high winds and floods since Tuesday, with many journeys in the region delayed due to standing water on the roads.

While temperatures are set to improve, tonight is still expected to be cold with forecasters predicting temperatures will drop as low as 3C.

East Anglia tonight: Cloud will begin to thin out this afternoon to leave some early evening sunshine, then a dry night with clear spells and fog patches, before turning cloudier again towards the morning. Fresh northwesterly winds easing and turning southerly. Min 3 C. pic.twitter.com/rVPQuiDsUp — Weatherquest (@weatherquest_uk) October 6, 2021

A spokesman for East Anglia-based forecasters Weatherquest, said: "This weekend will be pretty much dry, and substantially warmer, with temperatures rising to 17-18C tomorrow and as high as 19C on Friday.

"The wind is expected to be much gentler and warmer as it is now a light southerly, rather than the cold north-westerlies we've been getting this week.

"The calm weather is expected to continue through Saturday, but on Sunday, this is set to change, with a bit of fog and drizzle possible in the morning and more changeable winds predicted. The expectation is that they'll settle as north-westerlies."