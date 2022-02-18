News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Weather

East Suffolk Council suspends bin collection in the face of Storm Eunice

Author Picture Icon

Timothy Bradford

Published: 12:16 PM February 18, 2022
East Suffolk Council have cancelled all bin collections in the south of the district

East Suffolk Council have cancelled all bin collections in the south of the district - Credit: Timothy Bradford

Bins in the southern half of East Suffolk will not be emptied today due to the impact of Storm Eunice.

This will affect people living in and around Aldeburgh, Leiston, Saxmundham, Felixstowe, Wickham Market, Woodbridge and Framlingham.

Those in the north of the district (Lowestoft, Beccles, Southwold, Bungay, Halesworth) will not be affected.

In a post on Facebook, the council said: "Due to the adverse weather today, bin collections have now been suspended in the south of the district.

"This includes Aldeburgh, Leiston, Saxmundham, Felixstowe, Wickham Market, Woodbridge and Framlingham and all surrounding villages.

"If you are expecting a collection today, please bring your bin in as it will now not be collected.

"Collections in the north of the district (Lowestoft, Beccles, Southwold, Bungay, Halesworth) will continue as scheduled for the time-being.

Most Read

  1. 1 Four Suffolk schools announce closure due to Storm Eunice
  2. 2 What times the strongest winds from Storm Eunice will hit Suffolk today
  3. 3 Burton sign former £13.5m striker ahead of Ipswich visit
  1. 4 Storm Eunice wind speeds in Suffolk 'could match Great Storm of 1987'
  2. 5 First look: This Italian restaurant is opening soon in Suffolk
  3. 6 Storm Eunice: More than 100 school closures already announced in Suffolk
  4. 7 Meet the sports therapist helping Ipswich Town players stay fit and firing 
  5. 8 Police urge caution in Storm Eunice after van crashes into telegraph pole
  6. 9 'Danger to life' wind warning issued in Suffolk ahead of Storm Eunice
  7. 10 Storm Dudley batters Suffolk overnight as dozens of trees fall

"We will provide details of catch-up collections later today - thank you for your patience."

Suffolk Live News
East Suffolk Council
East Suffolk News

Don't Miss

Framsden pub

Planning

Appeal to turn village pub into residential property dismissed

Matt Powell

Author Picture Icon
Waves crash at the sea in Southwold amid high winds

Suffolk Weather

Weather warning in place for three days as Suffolk braces for two storms

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
EDP features review on the newly refurbished Boardwalk restaurant on Southwold Pier. Picture: Nick

Food and Drink

5 of the best Suffolk restaurants with a sea view

Timothy Bradford

Author Picture Icon
Toyah Wilcox, who fronted the band Toyah was spotted in the Strawberry Teapot in Sudbury

Suffolk Live News

Singer Toyah Willcox visits Sudbury tearoom

Timothy Bradford

Author Picture Icon