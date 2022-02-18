East Suffolk Council suspends bin collection in the face of Storm Eunice

East Suffolk Council have cancelled all bin collections in the south of the district - Credit: Timothy Bradford

Bins in the southern half of East Suffolk will not be emptied today due to the impact of Storm Eunice.

This will affect people living in and around Aldeburgh, Leiston, Saxmundham, Felixstowe, Wickham Market, Woodbridge and Framlingham.

Those in the north of the district (Lowestoft, Beccles, Southwold, Bungay, Halesworth) will not be affected.

In a post on Facebook, the council said: "Due to the adverse weather today, bin collections have now been suspended in the south of the district.

"This includes Aldeburgh, Leiston, Saxmundham, Felixstowe, Wickham Market, Woodbridge and Framlingham and all surrounding villages.

"If you are expecting a collection today, please bring your bin in as it will now not be collected.

"Collections in the north of the district (Lowestoft, Beccles, Southwold, Bungay, Halesworth) will continue as scheduled for the time-being.

"We will provide details of catch-up collections later today - thank you for your patience."