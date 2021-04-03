News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Weather

Snowy start forecast for Easter Monday

Author Picture Icon

Mariam Ghaemi

Published: 6:00 AM April 3, 2021   
A snow blizzard sweeps Ipswich town centre as Beast from the East #2 empties East Angia's high stree

This is Ipswich town centre in February. Will it look similar over the Easter weekend? - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Brighter weather expected for Easter Sunday before snow forecast for bank holiday Monday.

Today will be similar to yesterday with cloud and a north-easterly wind, but heading into tomorrow there will be sunshine and possibly highs of 14/15C.

This will all change overnight when snow showers are set to arrive in Suffolk at about 6/7am, said Dan Holley, a forecaster with Weatherquest.

He said there would be a lot of hail in the snow showers too, which would make for difficult driving conditions.

The day-time temperature on Monday will be around 6/7C in the sun, but with the wind chill it will feel closer to freezing.

You may also want to watch:

The wintry showers are also set to continue into Tuesday.

Mr Holley said: "I'm actually quite optimistic Sunday afternoon will be quite nice, with quite a bit of sunshine."

Most Read

  1. 1 Police close A14 after 'serious' accident
  2. 2 Man dies after crash on A14 near Coddenham
  3. 3 Suffolk-shot Haunted Hotel film gets prime slot on Amazon from tonight
  1. 4 Four Suffolk coronavirus vaccination centres to close from June
  2. 5 'It's painful watching us, isn't it?' - Cook on 2-1 win against Bristol Rovers and Norwood injury
  3. 6 Matchday Recap: Three goals inside the first 20 minutes at Portman Road as Town win
  4. 7 'Large group' involved in fight at train station
  5. 8 Newly-weds honeymoon dream shattered after cancer diagnosis
  6. 9 A14 re-opens after 'tragic' collision
  7. 10 New deli/cafe set for Suffolk market town 

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Spring road incident

Teenager dies after fall from Ipswich bridge

Tom Potter

Author Picture Icon
Day two of the Clacton Air Show 2012. The Red Arrows in flight.

Red Arrows to soar over west Suffolk skies this morning

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon
Toy poodle Jet has been reunited with her family. L-R Romea Cafasso, Carys and David Thompson. Pict

Video

Toy poodle named Jet reunited with family after going missing in the snow

Sophie Barnett

Author Picture Icon
Lowestoft Town Council has expressed disappointment after trees on Gunton Cliff and Links Road were "cut down without any...

Police investigating after trees cut down 'without consent'

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus