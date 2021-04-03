Published: 6:00 AM April 3, 2021

This is Ipswich town centre in February. Will it look similar over the Easter weekend? - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Brighter weather expected for Easter Sunday before snow forecast for bank holiday Monday.

Today will be similar to yesterday with cloud and a north-easterly wind, but heading into tomorrow there will be sunshine and possibly highs of 14/15C.

After a spell of warm #weather earlier on this week, it may feel like #winter has returned by the end of the #EasterWeekend with #snow for some of us on #EasterMonday @The_RHS @natsheep



Find out more 👇https://t.co/JCv5o6mmYf — Met Office (@metoffice) April 2, 2021

This will all change overnight when snow showers are set to arrive in Suffolk at about 6/7am, said Dan Holley, a forecaster with Weatherquest.

He said there would be a lot of hail in the snow showers too, which would make for difficult driving conditions.

The day-time temperature on Monday will be around 6/7C in the sun, but with the wind chill it will feel closer to freezing.

The wintry showers are also set to continue into Tuesday.

Mr Holley said: "I'm actually quite optimistic Sunday afternoon will be quite nice, with quite a bit of sunshine."