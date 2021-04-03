Snowy start forecast for Easter Monday
- Credit: Charlotte Bond
Brighter weather expected for Easter Sunday before snow forecast for bank holiday Monday.
Today will be similar to yesterday with cloud and a north-easterly wind, but heading into tomorrow there will be sunshine and possibly highs of 14/15C.
This will all change overnight when snow showers are set to arrive in Suffolk at about 6/7am, said Dan Holley, a forecaster with Weatherquest.
He said there would be a lot of hail in the snow showers too, which would make for difficult driving conditions.
The day-time temperature on Monday will be around 6/7C in the sun, but with the wind chill it will feel closer to freezing.
The wintry showers are also set to continue into Tuesday.
Mr Holley said: "I'm actually quite optimistic Sunday afternoon will be quite nice, with quite a bit of sunshine."
