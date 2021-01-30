Published: 7:54 AM January 30, 2021

Sleet and snow could fall in Essex later today - but Suffolk will avoid the white stuff.

The weekend has begun with rain and blustery winds, and many flood warnings and alerts remain in place.

This week has seen a deluge of rainfall, leading to rising river levels and water on the roads.

Adam Dury, a forecaster with Weatherquest, said by this afternoon rain may turn into sleet and snow in Essex, but in Suffolk the forecast is just for rain.

He said: "There are flood alerts and warnings in place. There will not be great amounts of rain, but it will be falling on saturated ground so it won't take much to create surface flooding."

There are currently two flood warnings and 16 flood alerts in place for Suffolk, while Essex has three flood warnings and 17 alerts.

Mr Dury said temperatures wouldn't get beyond highs of 3/4C across the region.

And wind speeds will be about 45mph in costal areas.

The forecaster said there could be some sleet in Suffolk on Monday evening.