News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Weather

Essex could see snow later today

Author Picture Icon

Mariam Ghaemi

Published: 7:54 AM January 30, 2021   
A weather warning has been issued for ice across Suffolk and north Essex Picture: STEPHEN SQUIRRELL/

A weather warning has been issued for ice across Suffolk and north Essex Picture: STEPHEN SQUIRRELL/ CITIZENSIDE.COM - Credit: citizenside.com

Sleet and snow could fall in Essex later today - but Suffolk will avoid the white stuff.

The weekend has begun with rain and blustery winds, and many flood warnings and alerts remain in place.

This week has seen a deluge of rainfall, leading to rising river levels and water on the roads.

Flooding down Thurston Road Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Flooding down Thurston Road in Beyton. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Adam Dury, a forecaster with Weatherquest, said by this afternoon rain may turn into sleet and snow in Essex, but in Suffolk the forecast is just for rain.

He said: "There are flood alerts and warnings in place. There will not be great amounts of rain, but it will be falling on saturated ground so it won't take much to create surface flooding."

There are currently two flood warnings and 16 flood alerts in place for Suffolk, while Essex has three flood warnings and 17 alerts.

You may also want to watch:

Mr Dury said temperatures wouldn't get beyond highs of 3/4C across the region.

And wind speeds will be about 45mph in costal areas.

Most Read

  1. 1 Where in Suffolk did Netflix's The Dig film?
  2. 2 Uproar in town after walnut trees planted by late headmaster are chopped down
  3. 3 Ipswich weigh up loan offer for Forest striker Swan
  1. 4 What was found at Sutton Hoo?
  2. 5 Road closed after driver rescued from flood
  3. 6 Flynn Downes on Crystal Palace bids and having 'no regrets' over transfer request
  4. 7 Flooding expected in parts of Suffolk
  5. 8 The business Ipswich Town could still do before the January transfer window closes
  6. 9 Covid outbreaks reported in 53 Suffolk care homes
  7. 10 Son’s Covid jabs fear as retired GP with dementia faces 20-mile round trip

The forecaster said there could be some sleet in Suffolk on Monday evening.

Essex Weather
Suffolk Weather
Suffolk
Essex

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Coronavirus

Group fined for travelling more than 10 miles to get a takeaway in lockdown

Sophie Barnett

Author Picture Icon

Obituary

Tributes are paid to 'inspirational' teacher Gaynor Jacobs

Judy Rimmer

Author Picture Icon

Suffolk gets its first ever Michelin Star

Charlotte Smith-Jarvis

person

Coronavirus

Senior Suffolk doctor admits to problems in local vaccine rollout

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus