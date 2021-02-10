Gallery

Published: 7:00 PM February 10, 2021

Amelia, a pupil of Freeman Community Primary School in Stowmarket, with the amazing igloo she helped her dad to build - Credit: Freeman CP School

You don't have to head to the Arctic to see igloos - because they have been popping up all over Suffolk.

As Storm Darcy continued to hit the county, with the coldest night for 10 years predicted tonight, families were showing how creative they can be by building their own mini snow homes.

Taylor Belton, 11, in her family's open-topped igloo in Woodbridge - Credit: Roz Belton

Many people are of course already working from home because of coronavirus, while others have been snowed in. That's the perfect cue for building some impressive snow sculptures.

Freeman Community Primary School in Stowmarket highlighted efforts of some of its home-schooling students on its Twitter feed, posting photos of several amazing igloos created by pupils... with a little help from their parents.

Emily and Luke, pupils of Freeman Community Primary School in Stowmarket, didn't give up even when their igloo collapsed first time round - Credit: Freeman CP School

Deborah, mum of Freeman pupils Emily, aged nine, and Luke, seven, said: "Our first igloo caved in - we were quite distraught.

"But we didn't give up and Emily and Luke finally got to finish their igloo."

Emily and Luke, pupils of Freeman Community Primary School in Stowmarket, in their completed igloo - Credit: Freeman CP School

Ralph, a pupil at Freeman Community Primary School in Stowmarket, in his igloo - Credit: Freeman CP School

Another pupil, Amelia, helped her dad to build an amazing 6ft igloo, which took them six hours to complete.

The school praised pupils' efforts via Twitter, and said: "It's great seeing you all making the most of being outdoors, using various skills (communication, problem solving, perseverance etc) whilst also having fun!"

Poppy, seven, and Harry, three, enjoying their igloo in their Ipswich back garden - Credit: Prue Lasbrey

Families having to self-isolate because of Covid-19 were also taking the opportunity to build igloos.

Ipswich mum Angelina Wildon said: "We are a family of five who all tested positive for Covid and have been isolating since January 23 ...one week to go!"

She said they were all past the worst and, now that they were feeling better, had built their own "epic igloo" in the garden.

Emily Wildon, six, with her family's "epic" igloo in their Ipswich back garden - Credit: Angelina Wildon

Meanwhile, in Laxfield, Tristan Gladwell was unable to work at Roger Gladwell Landscapes and Construction for two days due to the snow - so he used his expertise by building a large igloo with snow bricks instead.

Wife Kirstie said: "Tristan continued to use his construction skills to create a new play den for our two sons, Rex and Woody. Not the usual garden feature."

Tristan Gladwell creating an igloo in Laxfield - Credit: Kirstie Gladwell

The Gladwell family igloo in their garden in Laxfield - Credit: Kirstie Gladwell

An igloo and penguin built in Ipswich by Kade Prentice and Rachael Howlett - Credit: RAchael Howlett



