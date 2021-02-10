Gallery
Look at these amazing igloos built in the Suffolk snow
- Credit: Freeman CP School
You don't have to head to the Arctic to see igloos - because they have been popping up all over Suffolk.
As Storm Darcy continued to hit the county, with the coldest night for 10 years predicted tonight, families were showing how creative they can be by building their own mini snow homes.
Many people are of course already working from home because of coronavirus, while others have been snowed in. That's the perfect cue for building some impressive snow sculptures.
Freeman Community Primary School in Stowmarket highlighted efforts of some of its home-schooling students on its Twitter feed, posting photos of several amazing igloos created by pupils... with a little help from their parents.
Deborah, mum of Freeman pupils Emily, aged nine, and Luke, seven, said: "Our first igloo caved in - we were quite distraught.
"But we didn't give up and Emily and Luke finally got to finish their igloo."
You may also want to watch:
Another pupil, Amelia, helped her dad to build an amazing 6ft igloo, which took them six hours to complete.
The school praised pupils' efforts via Twitter, and said: "It's great seeing you all making the most of being outdoors, using various skills (communication, problem solving, perseverance etc) whilst also having fun!"
Most Read
- 1 Stunning Suffolk destinations in this week's Extraordinary Escapes on Channel 4
- 2 Vote: Is it time for Evans to sack Town boss Lambert?
- 3 Further bin disruption looms for Suffolk households
- 4 A12 at Stratford St Mary REOPENS after lorry overturns and four vehicles crash
- 5 Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town's 2-1 loss at Peterborough United
- 6 Popular Hadleigh chef and dad with 'heart of gold' dies suddenly aged 31
- 7 Will your bins be collected today following heavy snow fall?
- 8 Covid infection rate in Suffolk falls to same level as in early December
- 9 Threat to Suffolk sites as Prezzo announces closures
- 10 'I think a draw would have been fair' - Taylor on 2-1 defeat at Peterborough
Families having to self-isolate because of Covid-19 were also taking the opportunity to build igloos.
Ipswich mum Angelina Wildon said: "We are a family of five who all tested positive for Covid and have been isolating since January 23 ...one week to go!"
She said they were all past the worst and, now that they were feeling better, had built their own "epic igloo" in the garden.
Meanwhile, in Laxfield, Tristan Gladwell was unable to work at Roger Gladwell Landscapes and Construction for two days due to the snow - so he used his expertise by building a large igloo with snow bricks instead.
Wife Kirstie said: "Tristan continued to use his construction skills to create a new play den for our two sons, Rex and Woody. Not the usual garden feature."