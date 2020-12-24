Christmas delivery driver escapes van after torrential rain caused flooding

Published: 4:15 PM December 24, 2020

A FedEx van driver had to climb to safety after his vehicle became stuck in flood water at Moulton Packhorse Bridge - Credit: Graham Higgins

A delivery driver was forced to clamber on top of his van to safety after his vehicle became stuck in flood water beneath a medieval Suffolk bridge.

The van ran into trouble in the flooded Packhorse Bridge ford at Moulton, near Newmarket, on Christmas Eve.

Heavy and persistent overnight rain led to flooding across much of the county, with warnings remaining in place, and flood water still causing travel problems on Thursday morning.

The FedEx driver managed to climb from the driver's seat of his van and scale the bridge to dry land.

Graham Higgins was passing the east side of the bridge and spotted an Environment Agency officer looking on.

He too watched from safety as the driver was able to free himself and reach the bridge at about 12.10pm.

A spokeswoman for FedEx confirmed that the driver was safe, and that vehicle and its content had been recovered.