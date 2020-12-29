Drone images show huge swathes of flooding at beauty spot

Published: 7:44 PM December 29, 2020

"I can't ever remember seeing it like this" - that was the reaction of a drone pilot as his images showed giant swathes of Flatford underwater after dramatic floods.

Ipswich resident James Potter, whose family lived in nearby East Bergholt for 130 years, frequently used to walk to Flatford - on the Suffolk and Essex border - when he was younger.

Even though he can remember floods in the winter, he said the current levels shown in these images - taken on Tuesday, December 29 morning - are like nothing he has ever seen before.

Although the River Stour runs through Flatford, the pictures show areas that are normally grassland totally covered by water - with even wooded areas looking more like a lake than open land.

The flooding in Flatford can be seen for miles around - Credit: James Potter

The water can be seen spread across multiple fields for miles around, severely impacting what are normally popular walking routes with ramblers.

Torrential rain overnight into Christmas Eve caused widespread flooding across the county, with many roads having to be closed after becoming impassable.

Grassland and wooded areas were among those to become flooded in Flatford - Credit: James Potter

Further rain fell on Storm Bella struck on Boxing Day, causing yet more flooding across the county.

Flood alerts were put in place across several parts of Suffolk and Essex, with perhaps some of the most striking scenes were at Stowmarket's Rattlesden River - with similar drone footage also showing a dramatic scale of flooding.

The aerial images show the scale of flooding at Flatford - Credit: James Potter

Mr Potter's drone images can be found on Instagram @flownthedrone

Multiple fields in Flatford flooded - Credit: James Potter



