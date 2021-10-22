News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Flood alert issued for River Deben due to expected high tide

Matthew Earth

Published: 1:51 PM October 22, 2021   
A flood warning was issued in Felixstowe by the Environment Agency

The tide is expected to be high at Felixstowe Ferr - Credit: Charlotte Bond

A flood alert has been issued for the River Deben from Woodbridge to Felixstowe as tide levels are expected to be higher than average again.

The Environment Agency's alert is in place from 12.45pm to 2.45pm today.

It suggests flooding is possible in Felixstowe Ferry, Woodbridge and the low-lying areas along the banks of the Deben.

The alert comes after parts of Suffolk flooded yesterday, after a warning for high water levels was issued by the Environment Agency.

Pictures taken in Southwold revealed the town's harbour had been completely swamped by water from the River Blyth.

Woodbridge News

