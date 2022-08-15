Flood alert issued for coastal towns

A flood alert has been issued for parts of the Essex coast today - Credit: Charlotte Bond

A flood alert has been issued for parts of the Essex coast today as water levels are expected to be higher than normal.

The Environmental Agency has issued the alert for Clacton, Jaywick and West Mersea.

According to the flood alert flooding to coastal roads and footpaths is likely between 2pm and 4pm today (August 15).

The alert also warns that Clacton Promenade and Brightlingsea sea front may see some wave overtopping and spray.

The Strood at Mersea Island, Coast Road and cars parks on the front at West Mersea may becoming flooded.

It comes as the region has also been issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms.

People are being warned to take extra care on coastal roads and footpaths, and being encouraged to not put themselves in any unnecessary danger.



