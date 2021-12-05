Flood alert issued for Suffolk and north Essex coast

Flood alert has been issued for parts of the Suffolk and north Essex coast - Credit: Archant

A flood alert has been issued for parts of the Suffolk and north Essex coast today as water levels are expected to be higher than normal.

The Environment Agency has said tides are likely to be above normal levels between 11am and 3pm.

The alert suggests that low-lying areas from Felixstowe to Clacton-on-Sea including the Orwell and Stour estuaries and the tidal Deben estuary are at most risk of flooding.

A statement on the Environmental Agency reads: "The flood gates at Felixstowe seafront will be closed and The Waterfront at Pin Mill and The Strand under the Orwell Bridge may be flooded.

"Tide levels will be high around the boat yard in Felixstowe Ferry hamlet at the end of Ferry Road, and along riverside areas in Woodbridge and Waldringfield, as well as in surrounding marshland."

Parts of Suffolk experienced heavy flooding at the end of October, with the harbour at Southwold swamped after a flood warning was issued.