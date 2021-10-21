News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Flood warnings issued for Woodbridge and Felixstowe amid high water levels

Matthew Earth

Published: 10:06 AM October 21, 2021    Updated: 10:47 AM October 21, 2021
The River Stour in Dedham has completely burst it's banks, flooding the surrounding fields. Picture

A flood alert has been issued for the Suffolk coast (file photo) - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

A flood warning has been issued for parts of Woodbridge and Felixstowe as water levels are expected to be higher than average.

The Environment Agency's warning for the River Deben is in place between 11am and 3pm, with homes close to the rievrbank likely to be at risk of flooding.

There is also a warning in place for Felixstowe Ferry and Bawdsey Quay in the same timeframe.

A wide flood alert has been issued along the Suffolk coast from Lowestoft to Bawdsey between 9.30am and 11.30am.

Minor flooding to coastal roads and footpaths is likely during this time and the Environment Agency urging people to not put themselves in unnecessary danger.

The alert comes after a flood warning was issued for Southwold, which sea levels expected to be 2.16m higher than normal.

An Environment Agency has confirmed Ipswich's flood barrier was prepared to be used this morning, with water levels currently being monitored.

