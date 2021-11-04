Environment Agency issue flood alerts in parts of Suffolk and Essex

Flood alerts have been issued in five areas of Suffolk overnight as high water levels are expected.

The Environment Agency has issued the alert for the Suffolk and Essex coast from Felixstowe to Clacton, including the Orwell and Stour estuaries.

The warning says possible flooding could occur between 10.30pm tonight (Thursday, November 4) and 12:30am tomorrow (November 5).

The waterfront at Pin Mill, and the Strand at Wherstead under the Orwell Bridge could be flooded.

In addition, the flood gates at Felixstowe seafront will be closed and water may be on the quay at Mistley.

A separate alert has been issued for the Deben estuary.

Tide levels will be high around Felixstowe Ferry, and in riverside areas of Woodbridge and Waldringfield, as well as the surrounding marshland.

The detailed forecast indicates water levels will be 2.6m above average sea level, or 0.39m above the tide tables and winds at Force 6.

An Environment Agency spokesman asked people to take care on coastal roads and footpaths, and not to put themselves in unnecessary danger.



