Published: 4:56 PM February 6, 2021

Serious flooding has already affected a number of Suffolk communities in the past few weeks - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Flood alerts have been issued for northern parts of Suffolk as river levels continue to rise.

There are currently five flood alerts in place for Suffolk.

The Environment Agency has raised concerns for Little Ouse and River Thet as well as the Rivers Blyth and Walpole as well as the Chediston Bramfield and Wrentham watercourses.

A further alert also covers the River Waveney and the River Dove including Bungay.

There are also alerts for both Bury St Edmunds and Newmarket following concerns of groundwater flooding.

The Environment Agency said: "River levels are rising due to this morning's rainfall.

"We are not currently expecting the situation to escalate and are monitoring river level response.

"The forecast is for rain this afternoon, with further rain and snow tomorrow.

"Take care on riverside footpaths and don't put yourself in unnecessary danger."

The agency said it would continue to monitor the situation and would issue further updates tomorrow.