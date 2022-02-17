Flood alerts issued for the Suffolk and north Essex coast

Flooding is possible in Suffolk and Essex after a warning was issued by the Environment Agency - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Flood alerts have been issued for parts of the Suffolk and north Essex coast.

The Environment Agency's alerts are covering the coastline from Felixstowe to Clacton and the tidal Deben Estuary at Woodbridge.

Minor flooding to coastal roads and footpaths is likely between 11.15am and 1.15pm today, including the waterfront at Pin Mill, The Strand at Wherstead and The Quay at Mistley.

Tide levels will also be high around the boatyard at Felixstowe Ferry and along riverside areas in Woodbridge and Waldringfield, as well as in the surrounding marshland.

The detailed forecast indicates that the tide will peak at 2.54m above average sea level at Harwich, which is 70cm above tide tables.

People are advised to stay away from risk areas and take care next to the coast.

There are likely to be further flood alerts with the arrival of Storm Eunice, the Environment agency said.

The alerts come after high winds battered Suffolk over Wednesday evening, bringing down trees across the county.