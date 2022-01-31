News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Weather

Flood warning and alerts put in place across Suffolk coast

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 7:51 AM January 31, 2022
Flooding at Felixstowe Ferry Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A flood warning and flood alerts have been issued for parts of Suffolk coast - Credit: Archant

Flooding is expected in Felixstowe and Bawdsey today with more flood alerts issued for the Suffolk coast. 

The Environment Agency has issued a flood warning — its second most serious type of warning — for Bawdsey Quay and Felixstowe Ferry. 

Higher than usual tides are expected due to Storm Corrie between 9.15am and 1.15pm today, Monday, January 31. 

Flood alerts — the third most serious type of warning — have also been put in place for the Suffolk and Essex coast from Felixstowe to Clacton including Orwell and Stour estuaries, the coast at Southwold, from Lowestoft to Bawdsey and the tidal Deben estuary.

People have been told to "take care on coastal roads and footpaths, and don't put yourself in unnecessary danger".


Suffolk Live News
Flooding
Suffolk

